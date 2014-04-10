* Indonesia vote count indicates tougher ride for Jokowi * Won near 6-year high; intervention spotted after warning * Philippine peso up on exports data, catch-up plays (Adds details, quote. Updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 10 The Indonesian rupiah eased on Thursday after the main opposition party failed to score enough votes in a parliamentary election to nominate its popular candidate for a presidential poll in July without support from other parties, raising chances of political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Most emerging Asian currencies gave up earlier gains or turned weaker as China's exports unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in March, fuelling worries about slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. The rupiah has been the best performing Asian currency so far this year, but the parliamentary election result on Wednesday rubbed away a little gloss. The Indonesian currency fell 0.6 percent to 11,350 per dollar as of 0445 GMT, as foreign and local banks took profits, and Jakarta shares lost more than 3 percent. The early count from Wednesday's parliamentary poll showed the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) was unlikely to win enough votes or seats to nominate popular Jakarta governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for July's presidential election. Investors had been expecting Jokowi to have a smooth run at the presidency, but his party will need to form alliances in order to reach the required threshold for him to contest the vote. Final results from the parliamentary poll are not expected to be announced until May 7. "If Joko has to form a coalition, the mandate for reform may soften," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, adding the rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) might weaken to 11,600 per dollar. The NDFs eased 0.4 percent to 11,405. Cavenagh said foreign investors were likely to sell Indonesian stocks, adding: "taking some money off the table might be prudent." The rupiah has risen 7.1 percent against the dollar so far this year thanks to capital inflows on improving economic fundamentals and hopes that a clear victory by the PDI-P will help Jokowi take office and implement policies easily. Still, some analysts expect the rupiah's setback to be brief. "The election result may cause some profit-taking," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "But I don't expect a crash as they are likely to form a coalition eventually and people will continue to have hopes on Jokowi until the presidential election." Elsewhere in Asia, emerging currencies rose on funds returning to the region, and that should eventually support the rupiah, Park added. WON The South Korean won rose nearly 1 percent to 1,031.4 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008, as offshore funds continued to buy the currency. It later gave up some gains as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem the won's strength, traders said, after the finance ministry issued a warning against its appreciation. Disappointing China exports data also weighed on the won as the country is South Korea's top overseas market. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 44.46 against the dollar, its strongest since March 11, as exports in February rose to a more than three-year high. Interbank speculators chased the Philippine currency for catch-up plays as local financial markets were closed on Wednesday when most emerging Asian currencies rose. Still, local importers bought the dollar for payments on dips, limiting the peso's upside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 101.99 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2468 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.038 30.162 +0.41 Korean won 1037.60 1041.40 +0.37 Baht 32.23 32.23 +0.00 Peso 44.52 44.74 +0.48 Rupiah 11350.00 11286.00 -0.56 Rupee 60.27 60.14 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2325 3.2275 -0.15 Yuan 6.2059 6.2005 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 105.28 +3.54 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2632 +1.14 Taiwan dlr 30.038 29.950 -0.29 Korean won 1037.60 1055.40 +1.72 Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95 Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.28 Rupiah 11350.00 12160.00 +7.14 Rupee 60.27 61.80 +2.55 Ringgit 3.2325 3.2755 +1.33 Yuan 6.2059 6.0539 -2.45 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)