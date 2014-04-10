(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 10 The Indonesian rupiah eased on Thursday as parliamentary elections were seen raising the chances of political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's top economy, while disappointing China exports data weighed on emerging Asian currencies. The early count from Wednesday's parliamentary poll showed the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) was unlikely to win enough votes or seats to nominate popular Jakarta governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for July's presidential election without the help of other parties. Investors had been expecting Jokowi to have a smooth run at the presidency, but his party will need to form alliances in order to reach the required threshold for him to contest the vote. Most emerging Asian currencies rose, but they gave up earlier gains or turned weaker as China's exports unexpectedly fell for the second consecutive month in March. South Korea's won initially hit a fresh near six-year high on continuous demand from offshore funds. The won, however, pared most of its earlier gains as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening with warnings to stem the won's strength, traders said. The Philippine peso rose as much as 1.1 percent to 44.270 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 2, in heavy trading. Exports in February rose at their fastest pace in more than three years, while net foreign direct investments in January were highest in two years. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 101.99 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2472 1.2468 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.110 30.162 +0.17 Korean won 1039.90 1041.40 +0.14 Baht 32.20 32.23 +0.09 Peso 44.31 44.74 +0.96 Rupiah 11330.00 11286.00 -0.39 Rupee 60.17 60.14 -0.05 Ringgit 3.2225 3.2275 +0.16 Yuan 6.2053 6.2005 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 105.28 +3.48 Sing dlr 1.2472 1.2632 +1.28 Taiwan dlr 30.110 29.950 -0.53 Korean won 1039.90 1055.40 +1.49 Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05 Peso 44.31 44.40 +0.19 Rupiah 11330.00 12160.00 +7.33 Rupee 60.17 61.80 +2.71 Ringgit 3.2225 3.2755 +1.64 Yuan 6.2053 6.0539 -2.44 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)