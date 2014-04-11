* Indonesia bond yields up; local, foreign banks sell rupiah * Ringgit down on NDFs, profit-taking * Won to see best week in more than 2 years (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 11 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday as weaker stocks prompted investors to take profit from their weekly gains, while the Indonesian rupiah slipped to a one-month low on election disappointment. The rupiah fell with higher government bond yields and as foreign investors on Thursday reported their largest stock selling in more than three months. Malaysia's ringgit slid on softer shares and its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards . Asian equity markets eased tracking a sell-off on Wall Street, but their losses were much smaller than U.S. peers. Most regional currencies were set to post weekly gains, led by the South Korean won, as some analysts pointed to a fund rotation from overvalued and high flying momentum stocks on Wall Street to beaten down emerging bonds and equities. "With growing focus on relative valuation, the Fed helped investors buy time suggesting it is not so keen to raise rates," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Investors may continue to look for chances to buy emerging assets, especially undervalued ones, on dips. They may increase long bets on Asia until the Fed moves," Jeong added. Sentiment on regional currencies already improved in the last two weeks on easing views of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. For this week, the won has risen 1.8 percent against the dollar on continuous demand from offshore funds and exporters. If the currency maintains gains, that would be the largest weekly appreciation since December 2011. The ringgit has risen 1.3 percent as funds and interbank speculators chased it with lower U.S. Treasury yields. The Philippine peso has also gained 1.3 percent on inflows amid strong February exports and January foreign direct investments data. Singapore's dollar has advanced 0.8 percent as the central bank is widely expected to maintain its tight monetary policy in its semi-annual policy meeting on Monday. The rupiah, however, has lost 1.2 percent, which would be the largest weekly slide since late November, on a disappointing victory by the main opposition party in parliamentary elections on Wednesday. RUPIAH The rupiah fell nearly 1 percent to 11,460 per dollar, its weakest since March 12, on selling from foreign and local banks, while importers bought dollars for payments, traders said. State-run banks bought the rupiah on dips, limiting its downside, even though traders were not sure if they sold the dollar on behalf of the central bank. The Indonesian currency is likely to stay under pressure on growing uncertainties over politics, traders said. An unconvincing election win by the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) will likely force it to form a coalition to back its candidate, popular Jakarta governor, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, in a July presidential election. "The rupiah might test 11,500 and it is possible to see 11,600," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. "We will look forward to the potential coalition among parties and the candidates for the president and vice president from the coalition," the trader added. The early counts on Wednesday's vote caused foreign investors on Thursday to sell a net 1.45 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($127.71 million) worth of Jakarta shares, the largest daily sell-off since Dec. 27, according to Thomson Reuters data. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as investors took profits before the weekend in thin trading. Still, some funds and short-term speculators bought the Malaysian currency around 3.2400 per dollar, limiting its downside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.60 101.53 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2500 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.070 30.130 +0.20 Korean won 1034.40 1040.20 +0.56 Baht 32.32 32.20 -0.37 Peso 44.38 44.31 -0.16 Rupiah 11459.00 11350.00 -0.95 Rupee 60.25 60.07 -0.29 Ringgit 3.2375 3.2230 -0.45 Yuan 6.2120 6.2125 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.60 105.28 +3.62 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2632 +1.13 Taiwan dlr 30.070 29.950 -0.40 Korean won 1034.40 1055.40 +2.03 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.67 Peso 44.38 44.40 +0.03 Rupiah 11459.00 12160.00 +6.12 Rupee 60.25 61.80 +2.58 Ringgit 3.2375 3.2755 +1.17 Yuan 6.2120 6.0539 -2.55 ($1 = 11,354 Indonesian rupiah) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)