* Singapore c.bank sticks to tight monetary policy * MAS lowers 2014 headline inflation to 1.5-2.5 pct * Won down on expected dividend dollar demand * Rupiah weaker, ignores election pact (Adds other emerging Asia FX, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 14 The Singapore dollar slid on Monday after the central bank's lower inflation outlook sparked profit-taking, while most emerging Asian currencies eased on broad strength in the U.S. dollar and risk aversion. The Monetary Authority of Singapore in its semi-annual policy review statement slightly trimmed its 2014 forecast for headline inflation to 1.5-2.5 percent from 2-3 percent previously, while keeping core inflation at 2-3 percent. The central bank stuck to a tight monetary policy stance, saying it would maintain its policy of allowing a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar, with no changes to the slope, width or centre of the policy band. "U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar will remain close to mid-point and likely to rise as some of the long Singapore dollar positions ahead of the policy announcement are closed," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank. The broad gains in the U.S. dollar put further pressure on the Singapore dollar, he added. The Singapore dollar had risen more than 2 percent since March 20, when it hit a near two-month low, as investors built up their holdings before the monetary policy meeting. Some traders expected further corrections in the Singapore dollar. "If 1.25 (in the U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar) is supported today, the next level would be 1.2580-1.2600," said a European bank trader in Singapore, adding investors may look to buy the greenback around 1.2510-1.2515. Still, the longer-term outlook for the Singapore dollar remained brighter than other emerging Asian currencies as the central bank kept policy tight, saying core inflation will remain elevated, analysts said, noting Singapore's external balance was also better than its neighbours. The Singapore dollar fell to as low as 1.2530, but pared some losses to 1.2506, down 0.2 pct from previous close. "We still view today's decision as a medium-term anchor for the SGD as it keeps an estimated 2 percent annual appreciation trend," HSBC said in a note to clients, referring to the Singapore dollar. HSBC said it looked for chances to go long on the Singapore dollar against the Thai baht, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso. WON The won fell as traders expected dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign investors. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and KB Financial Group Inc were expected to pay a combined 1.4 trillion won ($1.4 billion) to their foreign shareholders in the day, according to Thomson Reuters' calculations. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies, with the euro down on speculation about more easing in the euro zone. Still, some offshore funds and local exporters bought the won around 1,040 per dollar, traders said. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar demand from local importers, even though those bids were "small", traders said. Investors showed muted reaction to news that a small Indonesian political party had struck a deal with the main opposition party, clearing the way for its presidential candidate to run for the top job in July. Traders, however, hesitated to sell the rupiah as state-run banks were spotted buying it. Jakarta shares also rose and the rupiah strengthened in non-deliverable forwards, limiting spot rupiah's losses. A Jakarta-based trader expects the central bank to keep the rupiah firmer than 11,460 per dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso weakened as investors booked profits after Wall street's dismal week and ongoing tensions in Ukraine. The Philippine currency pared some losses on remittance inflows before the Easter holiday later this week. A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila expected the peso to trade between 44.300 per dollar and 44.700. "Corporate dollar demand started coming in since last week at these low levels and we are also trading near the year's lows, which have provided good support (to the dollar) so far," the trader said. On Friday, the peso hit this year's high of 44.245 per dollar on inflows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.53 101.63 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2485 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.170 30.132 -0.13 Korean won 1038.60 1035.00 -0.35 Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06 Peso 44.37 44.28 -0.20 Rupiah 11420.00 11410.00 -0.09 Rupee 60.18 60.18 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2465 3.2380 -0.26 Yuan 6.2119 6.2113 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.53 105.28 +3.69 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2632 +1.01 Taiwan dlr 30.170 29.950 -0.73 Korean won 1038.60 1055.40 +1.62 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.37 44.40 +0.06 Rupiah 11420.00 12160.00 +6.48 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.70 Ringgit 3.2465 3.2755 +0.89 Yuan 6.2119 6.0539 -2.54 ($1 = 1,035.05 won) * Financial markets in Thailand will be closed until Tuesday for holidays. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)