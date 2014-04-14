(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 14 The Singapore dollar fell on Monday as the central bank's lower inflation outlook sparked profit-taking, while emerging Asian currencies declined on broad strength in the U.S. dollar and risk aversion. The Monetary Authority of Singapore in its semiannual policy review statement trimmed its 2014 forecast for headline inflation to 1.5-2.5 percent from 2-3 percent previously, while keeping core inflation at 2-3 percent. The central bank stuck to a tight monetary policy stance, saying it would maintain its policy of allowing a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar, with no changes to the slope, width or centre of the policy band. South Korea's won fell in thin trading as traders expected dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign investors. The Philippine peso eased as investors took profits after the currency hit this year's high on Friday and on dollar demand from importers. The Indonesian rupiah dipped on corporate dollar demand. Investors showed muted reaction to news that a small Indonesian political party had struck a deal with the main opposition party, clearing the way for its presidential candidate to run for the top job in July. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies, with the euro down on speculation about more easing in the euro zone. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 101.63 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2515 1.2485 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.220 30.132 -0.29 Korean won 1039.43 1035.00 -0.43 *Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06 Peso 44.45 44.28 -0.38 Rupiah 11427.00 11410.00 -0.15 *Rupee 60.18 60.18 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2380 -0.28 Yuan 6.2128 6.2113 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 105.28 +3.63 Sing dlr 1.2515 1.2632 +0.93 Taiwan dlr 30.220 29.950 -0.89 Korean won 1039.43 1055.40 +1.54 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.45 44.40 -0.12 Rupiah 11427.00 12160.00 +6.41 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.70 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2755 +0.88 Yuan 6.2128 6.0539 -2.56 * Financial markets in Thailand will be closed until Tuesday for holidays. Indian markets were also shut for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)