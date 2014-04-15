April 15 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0200 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.84 101.82 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2535 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.229 30.233 +0.01
Korean won 1040.10 1038.90 -0.12
*Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06
Peso 44.52 44.46 -0.15
Rupiah 11430.00 11435.00 +0.04
Rupee 60.18 60.18 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2530 3.2490 -0.12
Yuan 6.2243 6.2191 -0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37
Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2632 +0.86
Taiwan dlr 30.229 29.950 -0.92
Korean won 1040.10 1055.40 +1.47
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.28
Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39
Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.70
Ringgit 3.2530 3.2755 +0.69
Yuan 6.2243 6.0539 -2.74
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand
Basu)