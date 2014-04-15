April 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0200 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 101.82 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2535 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.229 30.233 +0.01 Korean won 1040.10 1038.90 -0.12 *Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06 Peso 44.52 44.46 -0.15 Rupiah 11430.00 11435.00 +0.04 Rupee 60.18 60.18 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2530 3.2490 -0.12 Yuan 6.2243 6.2191 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2632 +0.86 Taiwan dlr 30.229 29.950 -0.92 Korean won 1040.10 1055.40 +1.47 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.28 Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.70 Ringgit 3.2530 3.2755 +0.69 Yuan 6.2243 6.0539 -2.74 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)