* Won falls on expected dividend-linked dollar bids * Philippine peso eases on importers * Ringgit NDFs down on short-term speculators, hedge funds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 15 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday, burdened by a strong dollar after upbeat U.S. retail sales data and ongoing tensions in Ukraine. Investors stayed cautious ahead of speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen this week and China's first quarter growth data on Wednesday. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit eased on weakness in their non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The Philippine peso slid on dollar demand from local importers and higher bond yields. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies after U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in March. Risk sentiment remained sour as pro-Russian separatists seized more buildings in eastern Ukraine on Monday, expanding their occupation after the government failed to follow through with an armed crackdown. Investors were awaiting Yellen's remarks on Tuesday and Wednesday to gauge the timing of the Fed's rate hike. "She is definitely dovish, I think. But the market has to take her comments as dovish first," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. In March, Yellen had made surprise hawkish remarks mentioning a Fed rate hike but turned dovish later. Emerging Asian currencies could find support if Yellen assures markets that the Fed is not keen to increase interest rates soon, Ji said. Still, regional currencies are unlikely to extend gains much, given continuing tensions in Ukraine, election uncertainties in India and Indonesia, as well as worries about a slowing China's economy. The world's second-largest economy is expected to have grown 7.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, its slowest rate in five years, a Reuters poll showed. WON The won eased on its overnight weakness in NDFs and expected dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses as exporters lined up to buy on dips for settlements. Traders also expected a "large amount" of won demand from a major shipbuilder. "Some tried to lift the dollar/won, but dollar offers were pretty strong," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit dipped in thin trading as some offshore hedge funds sold its NDFs. One-month dollar/ringgit NDFs slid on selling from some short-term speculators and leveraged funds, traders said. Investors still hesitated to cut bullish bets on the ringgit further ahead of Yellen's speeches. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 101.82 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2535 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.200 30.233 +0.11 Korean won 1041.40 1038.90 -0.24 *Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06 Peso 44.56 44.46 -0.24 Rupiah 11425.00 11435.00 +0.09 Rupee 60.30 60.18 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2520 3.2490 -0.09 Yuan 6.2212 6.2191 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 105.28 +3.33 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2632 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 30.200 29.950 -0.83 Korean won 1041.40 1055.40 +1.34 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.56 44.40 -0.37 Rupiah 11425.00 12160.00 +6.43 Rupee 60.30 61.80 +2.49 Ringgit 3.2520 3.2755 +0.72 Yuan 6.2212 6.0539 -2.69 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Eric Meijer)