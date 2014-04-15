* Won falls on expected dividend-linked dollar bids
* Philippine peso eases on importers
* Ringgit NDFs down on short-term speculators, hedge funds
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 15 Most emerging Asian
currencies dipped on Tuesday, burdened by a strong dollar after
upbeat U.S. retail sales data and ongoing tensions in Ukraine.
Investors stayed cautious ahead of speeches from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen this week and China's first quarter
growth data on Wednesday.
The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit
eased on weakness in their non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs).
The Philippine peso slid on dollar demand from
local importers and higher bond yields.
The dollar rose against a basket of six major
currencies after U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in
1-1/2 years in March.
Risk sentiment remained sour as pro-Russian separatists
seized more buildings in eastern Ukraine on Monday, expanding
their occupation after the government failed to follow through
with an armed crackdown.
Investors were awaiting Yellen's remarks on Tuesday and
Wednesday to gauge the timing of the Fed's rate hike.
"She is definitely dovish, I think. But the market has to
take her comments as dovish first," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
In March, Yellen had made surprise hawkish remarks
mentioning a Fed rate hike but turned dovish later.
Emerging Asian currencies could find support if Yellen
assures markets that the Fed is not keen to increase interest
rates soon, Ji said.
Still, regional currencies are unlikely to extend gains
much, given continuing tensions in Ukraine, election
uncertainties in India and Indonesia, as well as worries about a
slowing China's economy.
The world's second-largest economy is expected to have grown
7.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, its
slowest rate in five years, a Reuters poll showed.
WON
The won eased on its overnight weakness in NDFs
and expected dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend
payments to foreign shareholders.
The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses as
exporters lined up to buy on dips for settlements. Traders also
expected a "large amount" of won demand from a major
shipbuilder.
"Some tried to lift the dollar/won, but dollar offers were
pretty strong," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
RINGGIT
The ringgit dipped in thin trading as some offshore hedge
funds sold its NDFs.
One-month dollar/ringgit NDFs slid on selling
from some short-term speculators and leveraged funds, traders
said.
Investors still hesitated to cut bullish bets on the ringgit
further ahead of Yellen's speeches.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.88 101.82 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2535 +0.00
Taiwan dlr 30.200 30.233 +0.11
Korean won 1041.40 1038.90 -0.24
*Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06
Peso 44.56 44.46 -0.24
Rupiah 11425.00 11435.00 +0.09
Rupee 60.30 60.18 -0.21
Ringgit 3.2520 3.2490 -0.09
Yuan 6.2212 6.2191 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.88 105.28 +3.33
Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2632 +0.77
Taiwan dlr 30.200 29.950 -0.83
Korean won 1041.40 1055.40 +1.34
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.56 44.40 -0.37
Rupiah 11425.00 12160.00 +6.43
Rupee 60.30 61.80 +2.49
Ringgit 3.2520 3.2755 +0.72
Yuan 6.2212 6.0539 -2.69
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Eric
Meijer)