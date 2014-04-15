(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 15 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as upbeat U.S. retail sales data lifted the dollar and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine reduced appetite for riskier assets. Investors stayed cautious ahead of speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen this week and China's first-quarter economic growth data on Wednesday. The South Korean won slid on dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders and as importers bought the greenback for payments. The Philippine peso dipped on dollar demand from local importers and higher bond yields. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies after U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in March. Risk sentiment remained sour as pro-Russian separatists seized more buildings in eastern Ukraine on Monday, expanding their occupation after the government failed to follow through with an armed crackdown. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 101.82 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2527 1.2535 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.222 30.233 +0.04 Korean won 1040.62 1038.90 -0.17 *Baht 32.26 32.24 -0.06 Peso 44.49 44.46 -0.08 Rupiah 11437.00 11435.00 -0.02 Rupee 60.30 60.18 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2490 +0.06 Yuan 6.2218 6.2191 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 105.28 +3.41 Sing dlr 1.2527 1.2632 +0.84 Taiwan dlr 30.222 29.950 -0.90 Korean won 1040.62 1055.40 +1.42 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.49 44.40 -0.21 Rupiah 11437.00 12160.00 +6.32 Rupee 60.30 61.80 +2.49 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2755 +0.88 Yuan 6.2218 6.0539 -2.70 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)