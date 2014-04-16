US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
April 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 101.93 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2525 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.173 30.235 +0.21 Korean won 1043.10 1040.90 -0.21 Baht 32.31 32.24 -0.22 Peso 44.54 44.49 -0.11 Rupiah 11437.00 11425.00 -0.10 Rupee 60.23 60.23 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2495 3.2440 -0.17 Yuan 6.2240 6.2220 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 105.28 +3.18 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2632 +0.80 Taiwan dlr 30.173 29.950 -0.74 Korean won 1043.10 1055.40 +1.18 Baht 32.31 32.86 +1.70 Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.33 Rupiah 11437.00 12160.00 +6.32 Rupee 60.23 61.80 +2.61 Ringgit 3.2495 3.2755 +0.80 Yuan 6.2240 6.0539 -2.73 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.