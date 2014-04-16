* Won rises as China GDP prompts short covering * Baht weaker on catch-up plays, but cuts some losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 16 Most emerging Asian currencies turned higher on Wednesday after better-than-expected Chinese first-quarter growth data eased concerns over a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, still its slowest pace in 18 months but slightly exceeding market expectations of 7.3 percent. In other Chinese data for March, industrial output slightly missed estimates but retail sales picked up. That improved sentiment towards emerging Asian assets with most regional currencies turning up and stocks also higher. The baht eased on catch-up plays after local financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday when its regional peers fell. But the Thai currency recovered some of its losses. "We may see more inflows to emerging Asia as today's data eased China concerns a bit," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Unless Yellen gives a strong signal tonight that the Fed will raise rates this year, Asian currencies may rise further," Park added. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak on monetary policy and the economic recovery in New York later in the day. WON The South Korean won earlier fell as much as 0.4 percent to 1,044.7 per dollar as foreign banks bought dollars, which was seen as related to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders, traders said. The better-than-expected Chinese growth data prompted some investors to cover short positions in the won as China is South Korea's largest export market. Domestic exporters also chased the won for settlements. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's appreciation. The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday in a semiannual report that South Korea should limit foreign exchange intervention to times of market disorder and increase transparency of interventions. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso edged up thanks to remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers before the Easter holiday on Friday later this week, traders said. Initially, the Philippine currency weakened as investors covered dollar short positions before the long weekend, tracking overall weakness in regional currencies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.15 101.93 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2517 1.2525 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.146 30.235 +0.30 Korean won 1039.10 1040.90 +0.17 Baht 32.28 32.24 -0.12 Peso 44.47 44.49 +0.04 Rupiah 11430.00 11425.00 -0.04 Rupee 60.25 60.23 -0.03 Ringgit 3.2410 3.2440 +0.09 Yuan 6.2231 6.2220 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.15 105.28 +3.06 Sing dlr 1.2517 1.2632 +0.92 Taiwan dlr 30.146 29.950 -0.65 Korean won 1039.10 1055.40 +1.57 Baht 32.28 32.86 +1.80 Peso 44.47 44.40 -0.17 Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39 Rupee 60.25 61.80 +2.57 Ringgit 3.2410 3.2755 +1.06 Yuan 6.2231 6.0539 -2.72 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)