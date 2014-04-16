(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, April 16 The South Korean won led a
rebound among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday after
better-than-expected Chinese first-quarter growth data eased
concerns over a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier, still its slowest pace in 18 months but slightly
exceeding market expectations of 7.3 percent.
In other Chinese data for March, industrial output slightly
missed estimates but retail sales picked up.
The won rose as the stronger-than-expected China
growth figures caused investors to dumped dollar holdings to cut
losses. Exporters also chased the won.
Malaysian's ringgit gained on stop-loss dollar
selling.
The Philippine peso advanced on remittance
inflows from overseas Filipino workers before the Easter holiday
on Friday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.22 101.93 -0.28
Sing dlr 1.2515 1.2525 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.193 30.235 +0.14
Korean won 1038.10 1040.90 +0.27
Baht 32.25 32.24 -0.03
Peso 44.43 44.49 +0.14
Rupiah 11430.00 11425.00 -0.04
Rupee 60.28 60.23 -0.08
Ringgit 3.2390 3.2440 +0.15
Yuan 6.2220 6.2220 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.22 105.28 +2.99
Sing dlr 1.2515 1.2632 +0.93
Taiwan dlr 30.193 29.950 -0.80
Korean won 1038.10 1055.40 +1.67
Baht 32.25 32.86 +1.89
Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08
Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39
Rupee 60.28 61.80 +2.52
Ringgit 3.2390 3.2755 +1.13
Yuan 6.2220 6.0539 -2.70
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)