(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 16 The South Korean won led a rebound among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday after better-than-expected Chinese first-quarter growth data eased concerns over a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, still its slowest pace in 18 months but slightly exceeding market expectations of 7.3 percent. In other Chinese data for March, industrial output slightly missed estimates but retail sales picked up. The won rose as the stronger-than-expected China growth figures caused investors to dumped dollar holdings to cut losses. Exporters also chased the won. Malaysian's ringgit gained on stop-loss dollar selling. The Philippine peso advanced on remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers before the Easter holiday on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.22 101.93 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2515 1.2525 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.193 30.235 +0.14 Korean won 1038.10 1040.90 +0.27 Baht 32.25 32.24 -0.03 Peso 44.43 44.49 +0.14 Rupiah 11430.00 11425.00 -0.04 Rupee 60.28 60.23 -0.08 Ringgit 3.2390 3.2440 +0.15 Yuan 6.2220 6.2220 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.22 105.28 +2.99 Sing dlr 1.2515 1.2632 +0.93 Taiwan dlr 30.193 29.950 -0.80 Korean won 1038.10 1055.40 +1.67 Baht 32.25 32.86 +1.89 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08 Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39 Rupee 60.28 61.80 +2.52 Ringgit 3.2390 3.2755 +1.13 Yuan 6.2220 6.0539 -2.70 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)