April 17 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Friday as most Asian financial markets will be closed for the Easter holiday.

Reuters will resume coverage of emerging Asian currencies from Monday.

For the latest on emerging currency markets, please double-click.

For the latest on the Chinese yuan, please double-click and for the South Korean won, please double-click. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Gallagher)