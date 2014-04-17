April 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.01 102.24 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2496 1.2508 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.087 30.201 +0.38 Korean won 1036.60 1037.70 +0.11 Baht 32.20 32.26 +0.19 *Peso 44.43 44.43 +0.00 Rupiah 11410.00 11432.00 +0.19 Rupee 60.37 60.37 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2365 3.2420 +0.17 Yuan 6.2173 6.2214 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.01 105.28 +3.20 Sing dlr 1.2496 1.2632 +1.09 Taiwan dlr 30.087 29.950 -0.46 Korean won 1036.60 1055.40 +1.81 Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08 Rupiah 11410.00 12160.00 +6.57 Rupee 60.37 61.80 +2.37 Ringgit 3.2365 3.2755 +1.21 Yuan 6.2173 6.0539 -2.63 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed until Friday for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)