* Baht firms on capital inflows, 32.15/dlr seen as resistance * Singapore dollar weaker after disappointing exports (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 17 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased broadly after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments on monetary policy, while trading was subdued ahead of a holiday in some markets. The Thai baht led gains on foreign funds' inflows to the country's stocks and bonds. Yellen said on Wednesday that persistently low inflation poses a more immediate threat to the U.S. economy than rising prices, stressing that the U.S. central bank would be delivering policy stimulus for some time to come. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies with regional equities making just a slight gain following disappointing results from Google Inc and IBM Corp. Also, some regional markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong will be closed for the Easter holiday on Friday. "It is not a time to invest with strong conviction. Investors are just jabbing," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. BAHT The baht rose as foreign investors bought government bonds and Thai stocks. The 10-year bond yield fell to 3.53 percent, its lowest since May 31, while the five-year yield slid to 3.08 percent, the lowest since June 7. Still, traders said the baht is unlikely to strengthen past 32.15 per dollar as ongoing political unrest is expected to drag on the economy. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar turned weaker after March exports fell more than expected, darkening the city-state's trade outlook. Non-oil domestic exports slid 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier, according to the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore, far below a median forecast of a 0.8 percent dip in a Reuters poll. Before the data, the Singapore dollar had risen as much as 0.2 percent to 1.2485 to the U.S. dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 102.24 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2508 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.201 +0.16 Korean won 1038.40 1037.70 -0.07 Baht 32.20 32.26 +0.19 *Peso 44.43 44.43 +0.00 Rupiah 11430.00 11432.00 +0.02 Rupee 60.35 60.37 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2410 3.2420 +0.03 Yuan 6.2181 6.2214 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 105.28 +3.19 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2632 +0.98 Taiwan dlr 30.152 29.950 -0.67 Korean won 1038.40 1055.40 +1.64 Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08 Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39 Rupee 60.35 61.80 +2.40 Ringgit 3.2410 3.2755 +1.06 Yuan 6.2181 6.0539 -2.64 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed until Friday for holidays. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Chris Gallagher)