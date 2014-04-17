* Baht firms on capital inflows, 32.15/dlr seen as
resistance
* Singapore dollar weaker after disappointing exports
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 17 Most emerging Asian
currencies edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased broadly
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments
on monetary policy, while trading was subdued ahead of a holiday
in some markets.
The Thai baht led gains on foreign funds' inflows
to the country's stocks and bonds.
Yellen said on Wednesday that persistently low inflation
poses a more immediate threat to the U.S. economy than rising
prices, stressing that the U.S. central bank would be delivering
policy stimulus for some time to come.
Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies with regional equities making just a
slight gain following disappointing results from Google Inc and
IBM Corp.
Also, some regional markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong
will be closed for the Easter holiday on Friday.
"It is not a time to invest with strong conviction.
Investors are just jabbing," said Jeong My-young, Samsung
Futures' research head in Seoul.
BAHT
The baht rose as foreign investors bought government bonds
and Thai stocks.
The 10-year bond yield fell to 3.53 percent, its
lowest since May 31, while the five-year yield slid
to 3.08 percent, the lowest since June 7.
Still, traders said the baht is unlikely to strengthen past
32.15 per dollar as ongoing political unrest is expected to drag
on the economy.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar turned weaker after March exports fell
more than expected, darkening the city-state's trade outlook.
Non-oil domestic exports slid 6.6 percent in March from a
year earlier, according to the trade agency International
Enterprise Singapore, far below a median forecast of a 0.8
percent dip in a Reuters poll.
Before the data, the Singapore dollar had risen as much as
0.2 percent to 1.2485 to the U.S. dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.02 102.24 +0.22
Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2508 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.201 +0.16
Korean won 1038.40 1037.70 -0.07
Baht 32.20 32.26 +0.19
*Peso 44.43 44.43 +0.00
Rupiah 11430.00 11432.00 +0.02
Rupee 60.35 60.37 +0.03
Ringgit 3.2410 3.2420 +0.03
Yuan 6.2181 6.2214 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.02 105.28 +3.19
Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2632 +0.98
Taiwan dlr 30.152 29.950 -0.67
Korean won 1038.40 1055.40 +1.64
Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05
Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08
Rupiah 11430.00 12160.00 +6.39
Rupee 60.35 61.80 +2.40
Ringgit 3.2410 3.2755 +1.06
Yuan 6.2181 6.0539 -2.64
* Financial markets in the Philippines are closed until
Friday for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
