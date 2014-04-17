(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, April 17 Most emerging Asian
currencies edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased broadly
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments
on monetary policy, while trading was subdued ahead of a holiday
in some markets.
The baht led gains on foreign funds' inflows to
Thai stocks and bonds.
The Singapore dollar was slightly higher, but it
gave up some of earlier gains after data showed March exports
fell more than expected.
Yellen said on Wednesday that persistently low inflation
poses a more immediate threat to the U.S. economy than rising
prices, stressing that the U.S. central bank would be delivering
policy stimulus for some time to come.
Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies with regional equities making just a
slight gain following disappointing results from Google Inc and
IBM Corp.
Also, some regional markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong
will be closed for the Easter holiday on Friday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.03 102.24 +0.21
Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2508 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.201 -0.03
Korean won 1038.50 1037.70 -0.08
*Baht 32.19 32.26 +0.22
Peso 44.43 44.43 +0.00
Rupiah 11419.00 11432.00 +0.11
Rupee 60.43 60.37 -0.09
Ringgit 3.2370 3.2420 +0.15
Yuan 6.2185 6.2214 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.03 105.28 +3.18
Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2632 +1.07
Taiwan dlr 30.210 29.950 -0.86
Korean won 1038.50 1055.40 +1.63
Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08
Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08
Rupiah 11419.00 12160.00 +6.49
Rupee 60.43 61.80 +2.28
Ringgit 3.2370 3.2755 +1.19
Yuan 6.2185 6.0539 -2.65
* Financial markets in the Philippines are closed until Friday
for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)