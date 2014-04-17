(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 17 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased broadly after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments on monetary policy, while trading was subdued ahead of a holiday in some markets. The baht led gains on foreign funds' inflows to Thai stocks and bonds. The Singapore dollar was slightly higher, but it gave up some of earlier gains after data showed March exports fell more than expected. Yellen said on Wednesday that persistently low inflation poses a more immediate threat to the U.S. economy than rising prices, stressing that the U.S. central bank would be delivering policy stimulus for some time to come. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies with regional equities making just a slight gain following disappointing results from Google Inc and IBM Corp. Also, some regional markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong will be closed for the Easter holiday on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 102.24 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2508 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.201 -0.03 Korean won 1038.50 1037.70 -0.08 *Baht 32.19 32.26 +0.22 Peso 44.43 44.43 +0.00 Rupiah 11419.00 11432.00 +0.11 Rupee 60.43 60.37 -0.09 Ringgit 3.2370 3.2420 +0.15 Yuan 6.2185 6.2214 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 105.28 +3.18 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2632 +1.07 Taiwan dlr 30.210 29.950 -0.86 Korean won 1038.50 1055.40 +1.63 Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08 Rupiah 11419.00 12160.00 +6.49 Rupee 60.43 61.80 +2.28 Ringgit 3.2370 3.2755 +1.19 Yuan 6.2185 6.0539 -2.65 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed until Friday for holidays. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Chris Gallagher)