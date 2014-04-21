(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 21 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday as the dollar held strong after upbeat U.S. economic data and on caution over tensions in Ukraine, while trading in the region was subdued with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday. The Malaysian ringgit slid on its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The Indonesian rupiah edged weaker on dollar-demand from local importers for month-end payments. South Korea's won eased as investors covered short positions in the dollar with daily spot dollar/won trading volume at lowest so far this year. The dollar stayed firm against a basket of six major currencies after U.S. data showing new claims for benefits stayed around their pre-recession levels last week and manufacturing in the Mid-Atlantic region accelerated in April. Asian shares edged lower amid sustained tensions in Ukraine. At least three people were killed in a gunfight in the early hours of Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russian separatists. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.52 102.45 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2529 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.256 30.230 -0.09 Korean won 1038.60 1037.40 -0.12 Baht 32.22 32.18 -0.12 Peso 44.43 44.43 +0.01 Rupiah 11435.00 11415.00 -0.17 Rupee 60.39 60.29 -0.17 Ringgit 3.2485 3.2405 -0.25 Yuan 6.2333 6.2242 -0.15 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.52 105.28 +2.69 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87 Taiwan dlr 30.256 29.950 -1.01 Korean won 1038.60 1055.40 +1.62 Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.07 Rupiah 11435.00 12160.00 +6.34 Rupee 60.39 61.80 +2.33 Ringgit 3.2485 3.2755 +0.83 Yuan 6.2333 6.0539 -2.88 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)