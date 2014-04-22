* Rupiah falls on importers, NDFs, stocks * Ringgit, Singapore dollar at 2-week low on weak yuan * Philippine peso down on dollar-short covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 22 The Indonesian rupiah led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday with the dollar holding firm and as worries about liquidity and earnings in China hurt regional stocks. The rupiah hit a near seven-week low on month-end dollar demand from local importers and the currency's weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets. Malaysia's ringgit and the Singapore dollar fell to their lowest in two weeks, tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan. Both are often used as a proxy to bet on a weaker or strong renminbi. The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket of six major currencies. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan failed to benefit from a Wall Street rally into a fifth session due to worries about China. "The dollar is getting a slight lift from yields and a toppish euro/dollar on recent ECB rhetoric," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "As such, dollar/Asia should edge a little higher from here but the recent trading range should still hold well, as long as USD trend remains elusive," Ji added. The euro has come under pressure as European Central Bank officials have tried to talk the currency down on concerns that its strength could derail the euro zone's economic recovery. By contrast, the dollar has been bolstered as U.S. Treasury yields have risen on more evidence of a recovery in the world's top economy. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,525 per dollar, its weakest since March 6. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,486 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,430. Foreign banks and joint venture lenders, which are set up by foreign and local banks, bought dollars. Jakarta shares lost 0.6 percent, while most Southeast Asian stocks reported some gains. Most Indonesian government bond yields, especially longer-end ones, rose. The rupiah may weaken to 11,552, its 55-day moving average, as it has broken minor support at 11,489, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between late December and March, analysts said. A Jakarta-based currency trader said he was looking to add dollar positions on market talk of increasing dollar demand linked to dividend payments in April and May. The rupiah may see even 11,700 in the next month due to repatriation, the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.4 percent to 3.2635 per dollar, its softest since April 8, amid a lack of month-end demand from Malaysian exporters. The Malaysian currency also fell versus the Singapore dollar , down 0.4 percent at 2.6023. The ringgit is seen securing chart support at 3.2655 to the greenback, the 38.2 percent retracement of its appreciation between January and April. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar lost 0.2 percent to 1.2549 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since April 8. The city-state's unit, however, pared some of the losses on month-end corporate demand and as investors bought it against the ringgit. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as investors covered dollar-short positions and government bond yields rose. Still, investors hesitated to add more bearish bets on the peso as trading remained subdued. Central bank governor Amando Tetangco reiterated the authority's intention to stem volatility. "The BSP will continue to maintain a strategic presence in the FX market to help keep such volatility within reasonable bounds," Tetangco said in a text message to reporters late on Monday, referring to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.65 102.60 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2543 1.2520 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.270 30.268 -0.01 Korean won 1038.80 1039.00 +0.02 Baht 32.29 32.26 -0.11 Peso 44.51 44.43 -0.18 Rupiah 11515.00 11440.00 -0.65 Rupee 60.69 60.59 -0.16 Ringgit 3.2605 3.2505 -0.31 Yuan 6.2348 6.2274 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.65 105.28 +2.56 Sing dlr 1.2543 1.2632 +0.71 Taiwan dlr 30.270 29.950 -1.06 Korean won 1038.80 1055.40 +1.60 Baht 32.29 32.86 +1.77 Peso 44.51 44.40 -0.25 Rupiah 11515.00 12160.00 +5.60 Rupee 60.69 61.80 +1.84 Ringgit 3.2605 3.2755 +0.46 Yuan 6.2348 6.0539 -2.90 (Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA; Editing by Chris Gallagher)