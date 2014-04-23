April 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.62 102.62 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2556 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.270 30.303 +0.11 Korean won 1039.00 1037.70 -0.13 Baht 32.35 32.34 -0.03 Peso 44.58 44.54 -0.10 Rupiah 11545.00 11515.00 -0.26 Rupee 60.76 60.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2670 -0.03 Yuan 6.2367 6.2375 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.62 105.28 +2.59 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2632 +0.50 Taiwan dlr 30.270 29.950 -1.06 Korean won 1039.00 1055.40 +1.58 Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.58 Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.41 Rupiah 11545.00 12160.00 +5.33 Rupee 60.76 61.80 +1.71 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23 Yuan 6.2367 6.0539 -2.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Gallagher)