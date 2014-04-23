* Rupiah falls on importers, custodian banks * Baht weaker before c.bank policy meeting * Thailand central bank expected to leave rate unchanged * Offshore funds sell won (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 23 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday with the Chinese yuan at a 16-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah fell to its weakest level in more than seven weeks due to increasing month-end dollar demand. Regional currencies barely reacted to a closely-watched Chinese manufacturing survey. Although factory activity showed an overall contraction for the fourth straight month in April, the pace of decline eased slightly, the HSBC/Markit flash Purchasing Managers Index showed. The rupiah lost more than 1 percent as Indonesian importers bought the dollar for month-end payments, while custodian banks joined bids for the greenback, traders said. The Thai baht fell on importers' dollar demand and ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day. Offshore funds sold the South Korean won. Spot yuan hit its weakest since December 2012 as companies bought dollars to hedge long yuan positions. The renminbi's weakness weighed on the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit, which are often used as a proxy to bet on yuan moves. Emerging Asian currencies tend to closely track the yuan, given the region's heavy economic dependence on China. "China is seen tightening liquidity by weakening the yuan," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, saying inflows on expectations of a strong yuan had boosted money supply in the country. The People's Bank of China has been fighting speculation over one-way appreciation. The central bank's recent decision to cut the reserve requirement ratio for rural banks does not necessarily mean the authority wants more liquidity, Jeong said. "The yuan's weakness, along with some worries about U.S. stock valuations, may ease the positive effect from Yellen on Asian currencies and stocks," Jeong added, referring to Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's stance on low U.S. interest rates. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 1.2 percent to 11,655 per dollar, its weakest since March 4. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at a seven-week low of 11,590 rupiah per dollar. Some foreign banks such as Japanese lenders bought dollars to repatriate earnings from dividends, traders said. The rupiah pared some of its earlier losses on growing caution over possible intervention by the central bank to limit its slides. Foreign investors bought a combined net 2.9 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($255.2 million) during the previous five consecutive sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. Still, the rupiah is expected to weaken further on sustained uncertainty over the local political situation and the country's current account deficit, traders said. WON The won eased on dollar demand from offshore funds and local importers. South Korean exporters, however, bought the won for month-end settlements, limiting its losses, traders said. BAHT The baht edged weaker as local interbank speculators sold it on weakness in regional currencies. Local importers also bought dollars for month-end payments, putting pressure on the baht. Investors were awaiting the central bank's policy meeting, but the baht may not move much if the Bank of Thailand leaves its key interest rate unchanged as expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 102.62 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2556 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.285 30.303 +0.06 Korean won 1040.00 1037.70 -0.22 Baht 32.39 32.34 -0.15 Peso 44.63 44.54 -0.20 Rupiah 11645.00 11515.00 -1.12 Rupee 60.98 60.76 -0.36 Ringgit 3.2685 3.2670 -0.05 Yuan 6.2426 6.2375 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.55 105.28 +2.66 Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2632 +0.45 Taiwan dlr 30.285 29.950 -1.11 Korean won 1040.00 1055.40 +1.48 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45 Peso 44.63 44.40 -0.52 Rupiah 11645.00 12160.00 +4.42 Rupee 60.98 61.80 +1.34 Ringgit 3.2685 3.2755 +0.21 Yuan 6.2426 6.0539 -3.02 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)