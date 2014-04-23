(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 23 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the Chinese yuan extended its recent decline to a 16-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah touched its weakest level in more than seven weeks due to increasing month-end dollar demand. Regional currencies barely reacted to a closely-watched Chinese manufacturing survey showing continued weakness in the economy. Although factory activity showed an overall contraction for the fourth straight month in April, the pace of decline eased slightly, the HSBC/Markit flash Purchasing Managers Index showed. The rupiah lost more than 1 percent as Indonesian importers bought the dollar for month-end payments, while custodian banks joined bids for the greenback, traders said. Some foreign banks such as Japanese lenders purchased dollars to repatriate earnings from dividends, according to traders. The Philippine peso dipped as investors covered dollar-short positions and the five-year bond yield rose to 3.979 percent, its highest since March 3. Offshore funds sold the South Korean won. Spot yuan hit its weakest since December 2012 as companies bought dollars to hedge long yuan positions. The renminbi's weakness weighed on the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit, which are often used as a proxy to bet on yuan moves. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 102.62 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2556 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.310 30.303 -0.02 Korean won 1039.05 1037.70 -0.13 Baht 32.34 32.34 +0.00 Peso 44.73 44.54 -0.44 Rupiah 11627.00 11515.00 -0.96 Rupee 61.13 60.76 -0.61 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2670 -0.03 Yuan 6.2399 6.2375 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 105.28 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2632 +0.53 Taiwan dlr 30.310 29.950 -1.19 Korean won 1039.05 1055.40 +1.57 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.61 Peso 44.73 44.40 -0.75 Rupiah 11627.00 12160.00 +4.58 Rupee 61.13 61.80 +1.10 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23 Yuan 6.2399 6.0539 -2.98 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)