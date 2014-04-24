April 24 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.48 102.55 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2560 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.275 30.326 +0.17
Korean won 1037.70 1039.80 +0.20
Baht 32.33 32.35 +0.05
Peso 44.69 44.72 +0.07
Rupiah 11605.00 11625.00 +0.17
Rupee 61.07 61.07 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2610 3.2655 +0.14
Yuan 6.2388 6.2376 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.48 105.28 +2.73
Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2632 +0.66
Taiwan dlr 30.275 29.950 -1.07
Korean won 1037.70 1055.40 +1.71
Baht 32.33 32.86 +1.64
Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.66
Rupiah 11605.00 12160.00 +4.78
Rupee 61.07 61.80 +1.20
Ringgit 3.2610 3.2755 +0.44
Yuan 6.2388 6.0539 -2.96
