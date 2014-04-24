* Exporters support Taiwan dollar, won * S.Korea Q1 GDP growth higher than expected (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 24 The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won rose on Thursday thanks to month-end corporate demand, with emerging Asian currencies also supported by U.S. dollar weakness, though a softer Chinese yuan limited their gains. The won also drew support from data showing Asia's fourth-largest economy grew slightly faster than expected in the first quarter, indicating a recovery is gaining momentum. Earlier this month, the South Korean currency hit its strongest since August 2008 as foreign investors chased the country's financial assets, especially stocks. Foreign investors have bought a combined net 3.40 trillion won ($3.27 billion) in South Korean stock markets so far this month until Wednesday, and purchased 2.65 trillion won worth of bonds, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service. "This we think is a prime example of the recent renewed interest in EM/Asian portfolio assets by global investors, although we remain on the lookout for any shakeout to this nascent trend," OCBC Bank said in a client note, referring to emerging markets. Emerging Asian currencies have been supported by inflows after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated the U.S. central bank would keep interest rates low for some time. The dollar softened after a survey showed the manufacturing sector in the world's top economy expanded in April, but more slowly than expected. Sales on U.S. single-family homes in March were also weaker than expected, falling to their lowest since July last year. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies as the yuan fell on increased corporate dollar demand. The renminbi eased even after the central bank signalled its intention to keep the currency stable for now by setting its mid-point slightly stronger for the second day. Emerging Asian currencies closely track the yuan due to the region's strong dependence on the world's second-largest economy. WON The won rose as exporters bought it for month-end settlements and on demand from offshore funds. South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, the central bank estimates showed, a touch ahead of a market forecast of 0.8 percent expansion in a Reuters poll. Still, investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. Importers also bought dollars for payments, traders said. "Preference of the won quickly waned whenever dollar bids were strong as the current level boosted intervention caution," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced from Wednesday's close, which traders said the central bank weakened through usual last-minute intervention, on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Exporters are likely chase the Taiwan dollar more aggressively next week. Investors remained wary of intervention, even though the authority has not been spotted on Thursday yet, traders said. Local importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments, limiting upside in the island's currency, according to traders. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 102.55 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2555 1.2560 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.274 30.326 +0.17 Korean won 1038.70 1039.80 +0.11 Baht 32.33 32.35 +0.05 Peso 44.69 44.72 +0.07 Rupiah 11605.00 11625.00 +0.17 Rupee 61.07 61.07 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2655 +0.08 Yuan 6.2430 6.2376 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93 Sing dlr 1.2555 1.2632 +0.61 Taiwan dlr 30.274 29.950 -1.07 Korean won 1038.70 1055.40 +1.61 Baht 32.33 32.86 +1.64 Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.66 Rupiah 11605.00 12160.00 +4.78 Rupee 61.07 61.80 +1.20 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38 Yuan 6.2430 6.0539 -3.03 ($1 = 1,039.55 Won) (Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo and KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)