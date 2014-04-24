* Exporters support Taiwan dollar, won
* S.Korea Q1 GDP growth higher than expected
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 24 The Taiwan dollar and the
South Korean won rose on Thursday thanks to month-end corporate
demand, with emerging Asian currencies also supported by U.S.
dollar weakness, though a softer Chinese yuan limited their
gains.
The won also drew support from data showing
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew slightly faster than expected
in the first quarter, indicating a recovery is gaining momentum.
Earlier this month, the South Korean currency hit its
strongest since August 2008 as foreign investors chased the
country's financial assets, especially stocks.
Foreign investors have bought a combined net 3.40 trillion
won ($3.27 billion) in South Korean stock markets so far this
month until Wednesday, and purchased 2.65 trillion won worth of
bonds, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
"This we think is a prime example of the recent renewed
interest in EM/Asian portfolio assets by global investors,
although we remain on the lookout for any shakeout to this
nascent trend," OCBC Bank said in a client note, referring to
emerging markets.
Emerging Asian currencies have been supported by inflows
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated the U.S.
central bank would keep interest rates low for some time.
The dollar softened after a survey showed the manufacturing
sector in the world's top economy expanded in April, but more
slowly than expected. Sales on U.S. single-family homes in March
were also weaker than expected, falling to their lowest since
July last year.
Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies as the yuan fell on
increased corporate dollar demand.
The renminbi eased even after the central bank signalled its
intention to keep the currency stable for now by setting its
mid-point slightly stronger for the second day.
Emerging Asian currencies closely track the yuan due to the
region's strong dependence on the world's second-largest
economy.
WON
The won rose as exporters bought it for month-end
settlements and on demand from offshore funds.
South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent
in the first quarter from the previous three months, the central
bank estimates showed, a touch ahead of a market forecast of 0.8
percent expansion in a Reuters poll.
Still, investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. Importers
also bought dollars for payments, traders said.
"Preference of the won quickly waned whenever dollar bids
were strong as the current level boosted intervention caution,"
said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced from Wednesday's close, which
traders said the central bank weakened through usual last-minute
intervention, on exporters' demand for month-end settlements.
Exporters are likely chase the Taiwan dollar more
aggressively next week.
Investors remained wary of intervention, even though the
authority has not been spotted on Thursday yet, traders said.
Local importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments,
limiting upside in the island's currency, according to traders.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.28 102.55 +0.26
Sing dlr 1.2555 1.2560 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 30.274 30.326 +0.17
Korean won 1038.70 1039.80 +0.11
Baht 32.33 32.35 +0.05
Peso 44.69 44.72 +0.07
Rupiah 11605.00 11625.00 +0.17
Rupee 61.07 61.07 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2630 3.2655 +0.08
Yuan 6.2430 6.2376 -0.09
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93
Sing dlr 1.2555 1.2632 +0.61
Taiwan dlr 30.274 29.950 -1.07
Korean won 1038.70 1055.40 +1.61
Baht 32.33 32.86 +1.64
Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.66
Rupiah 11605.00 12160.00 +4.78
Rupee 61.07 61.80 +1.20
Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38
Yuan 6.2430 6.0539 -3.03
($1 = 1,039.55 Won)
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo and KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL
and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)