SINGAPORE, April 24 The Chinese yuan broke
though a key psychological support level on Thursday to hit
fresh 16-month lows, causing emerging Asian currencies to give
up most of earlier gains.
The yuan weakened past 6.2500 per dollar to its
lowest since December 2012 on increased corporate dollar demand
and persistently bearish views on the currency.
Sustained weakness in the renminbi has soured sentiment
toward emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed earlier.
The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won
erased most of their earlier gains made on exporters'
month-end demand.
The Indonesian rupiah bucked the trend, however,
and firmed as investors covered short positions after continuous
stock inflows.
Foreign investors bought a combined net 3.4 trillion rupiah
($292.4 million) in Jakarta stocks during the previous
six consecutive sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Such inflows, along with the dollar's broad weakness, caused
investors to reduce bearish bets on the rupiah, which
they had built up on importers' month-end demand for greenbacks
and political uncertainties over the upcoming presidential
election.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0835 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.38 102.55 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2560 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.298 30.326 +0.09
Korean won 1039.00 1039.80 +0.08
Baht 32.30 32.35 +0.14
Peso 44.71 44.72 +0.02
Rupiah 11600.00 11625.00 +0.22
*Rupee 61.07 61.07 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2660 3.2655 -0.02
Yuan 6.2489 6.2376 -0.18
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.38 105.28 +2.83
Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2632 +0.47
Taiwan dlr 30.298 29.950 -1.15
Korean won 1039.00 1055.40 +1.58
Baht 32.30 32.86 +1.73
Peso 44.71 44.40 -0.70
Rupiah 11600.00 12160.00 +4.83
Rupee 61.07 61.80 +1.20
Ringgit 3.2660 3.2755 +0.29
Yuan 6.2489 6.0539 -3.12
($1 = 11,630 rupiahs)
* Financial markets in India were closed as Mumbai takes part
in the five-week long Parliament election process set to
conclude in mid-May. Trading will resume on Friday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)