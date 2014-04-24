(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 24 The Chinese yuan broke though a key psychological support level on Thursday to hit fresh 16-month lows, causing emerging Asian currencies to give up most of earlier gains. The yuan weakened past 6.2500 per dollar to its lowest since December 2012 on increased corporate dollar demand and persistently bearish views on the currency. Sustained weakness in the renminbi has soured sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed earlier. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won erased most of their earlier gains made on exporters' month-end demand. The Indonesian rupiah bucked the trend, however, and firmed as investors covered short positions after continuous stock inflows. Foreign investors bought a combined net 3.4 trillion rupiah ($292.4 million) in Jakarta stocks during the previous six consecutive sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. Such inflows, along with the dollar's broad weakness, caused investors to reduce bearish bets on the rupiah, which they had built up on importers' month-end demand for greenbacks and political uncertainties over the upcoming presidential election. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0835 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.38 102.55 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2560 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.298 30.326 +0.09 Korean won 1039.00 1039.80 +0.08 Baht 32.30 32.35 +0.14 Peso 44.71 44.72 +0.02 Rupiah 11600.00 11625.00 +0.22 *Rupee 61.07 61.07 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2655 -0.02 Yuan 6.2489 6.2376 -0.18 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.38 105.28 +2.83 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2632 +0.47 Taiwan dlr 30.298 29.950 -1.15 Korean won 1039.00 1055.40 +1.58 Baht 32.30 32.86 +1.73 Peso 44.71 44.40 -0.70 Rupiah 11600.00 12160.00 +4.83 Rupee 61.07 61.80 +1.20 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2755 +0.29 Yuan 6.2489 6.0539 -3.12 ($1 = 11,630 rupiahs) * Financial markets in India were closed as Mumbai takes part in the five-week long Parliament election process set to conclude in mid-May. Trading will resume on Friday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)