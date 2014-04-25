* Rupiah rises for day on stocks, NDFs * Rupiah to see worst week in nearly five months (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday with the dollar's broad weakness, but were set to suffer weekly slides as the Chinese yuan lost ground to hit another 16-month low. The Indonesian rupiah advanced as local shares rose on continuous foreign demand, prompting investors to cover short positions in the worst performing emerging Asian currency of the week. The dollar slid against a basket of six major currencies, supporting emerging Asian currencies. Regional units, however, failed to extend gains as the yuan fell to its lowest since December 2012 on China's increasing corporate dollar demand. "People are being forced to get out of short dollar/yuan positions," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding, that reduced appetite for other emerging Asian currencies. Emerging Asian currencies tend to closely track the yuan as the region heavily depends on China's economy. Some of them are often used as a proxy to bet on the renminbi's moves. Investors also stayed cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week, as well as April U.S. jobs data due on May 2. "Asia FX will weaken from stronger USD. The way U.S. data for April has been coming in, the risk is for stronger data and stronger USD," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Yokota said he recently took profits from long positions in the rupee against the dollar, while he has not considered yet adding bearish bets on the Indian currency. "It is too expensive to short. I am waiting for a correction and for the election results to come out and then I will reconsider," he added, referring to India's parliamentary votes. ASIA FX DOWN FOR WEEK Emerging Asian currencies were already poised to report weekly losses led by the rupiah. The rupiah has fallen 1.4 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly loss since late November last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Dollar demand from Indonesian importers and dividend-linked greenback bids weighed on the rupiah, traders said. The rupee followed the Indonesian unit, having lost 1.4 percent, while the Malaysian ringgit has eased 0.9 percent. The Philippine peso was down 0.6 percent and the Thai baht fell 0.5 percent. Singapore's dollar has eased 0.3 percent while South Korea's won and the Taiwan dollar have dipped 0.2 percent each. RUPIAH The rupiah rose for the day as Jakarta stocks gained 0.4 percent, outpacing most Southeast Asian shares. Foreign investors bought a combined net 3.4 trillion rupiah ($293.1 million) during the previous seven consecutive sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,601 rupiah per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous session's 11,608. The Indonesian unit advanced in non-deliverable forwards markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 102.33 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2568 1.2580 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.281 30.306 +0.08 Korean won 1039.00 1039.20 +0.02 Baht 32.33 32.35 +0.06 Peso 44.68 44.71 +0.07 Rupiah 11579.00 11595.00 +0.14 Rupee 61.12 61.07 -0.08 Ringgit 3.2690 3.2695 +0.02 Yuan 6.2546 6.2489 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 105.28 +2.89 Sing dlr 1.2568 1.2632 +0.51 Taiwan dlr 30.281 29.950 -1.09 Korean won 1039.00 1055.40 +1.58 Baht 32.33 32.86 +1.64 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 11579.00 12160.00 +5.02 Rupee 61.12 61.80 +1.11 Ringgit 3.2690 3.2755 +0.20 Yuan 6.2546 6.0539 -3.21 ($1 = 11,600.5 rupiahs) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)