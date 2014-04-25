(Updates prices. For midday report, double-lock ) SINGAPORE, April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Friday, buoyed by the dollar's broad weakness amid rising tension in Ukraine, but they were looked set to suffer weekly losses as the Chinese yuan skidded further. The Indonesian rupiah advanced as local shares rose on foreign demand, prompting investors to cover short positions in the worst-performing emerging Asian currency of the week. Spot yuan fell to its weakest level since December 2012 on strong corporate dollar demand, despite a stronger fixing by the central bank. It has now lost more than 3 percent so far this year, erasing last year's gains. Emerging Asian currencies tend to closely track the yuan as the region heavily depends on China's economy. Some units are often used as a proxy to bet on the renminbi's moves. Investors also stayed cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week, as well as April U.S. jobs data due on May 2. For the week, the rupiah led slides in emerging Asian currencies. The Indonesian currency has fallen 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly loss since late November last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Malaysia's ringgit followed the rupiah, having lost near 1 percent. The Indian rupee has slipped 0.9 percent. The Philippine peso ended the week 0.5 percent weaker and the Thai baht has eased 0.4 percent. The South Korean won fell 0.4 percent. The Singapore and Taiwan dollars both fell around 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 102.33 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2570 1.2580 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.310 30.306 -0.01 Korean won 1041.30 1039.20 -0.20 Baht 32.29 32.35 +0.19 Peso 44.65 44.71 +0.15 Rupiah 11570.00 11595.00 +0.22 Rupee 60.83 61.07 +0.39 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2695 -0.02 Yuan 6.2536 6.2489 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94 Sing dlr 1.2570 1.2632 +0.49 Taiwan dlr 30.310 29.950 -1.19 Korean won 1041.30 1055.40 +1.35 Baht 32.29 32.86 +1.77 Peso 44.65 44.40 -0.56 Rupiah 11570.00 12160.00 +5.10 Rupee 60.83 61.80 +1.59 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2755 +0.17 Yuan 6.2536 6.0539 -3.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)