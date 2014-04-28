* Won, Taiwan dollar rise on exporters, foreigners * Baht up on stocks; March output falls more than expected (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 28 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, helped by a rebound in the yuan and while investors were cautious ahead of major events including a Federal Reserve policy meeting. The won and the Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' month-end demands and some foreign investor bids. Thailand's baht gained along with firmer stocks, but some traders booked profits as factory output in March fell more than expected amid ongoing political tension. That came as the yuan rebounded after China's central bank set its official midpoint firmer for the fourth straight session. Investors were wary as the Fed is scheduled to start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, while the Bank of Japan is set to gather on Wednesday. Another focus is U.S. jobs data for April due on Friday. "Although sentiment is positive this morning, investors will choose to stay on the sidelines," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Hence, the downward move in USD/Asia may not be too representative of the sentiment," Cheung added, referring to U.S. dollar/Asian currencies. The Fed is expected to keep paring its massive bond-buying stimulus, while deeply-divided policy makers are likely to struggle to lay the groundwork for a rate hike. Some investors are betting Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen may reiterate the central bank's stance to keep accommodative policy for the time being, by adding bullish positions in emerging Asian currencies. "There may be a bit of dove-related risk for USD/Asia in the press conference as Chair Yellen may be looking to reinforce the view that the market had drawn too much from the 'dots' chart in the last meeting, and her infamous 'six-months' comment during her first press conference," Scotiabank said in a client note. "This would exacerbate downside risks to U.S. Treasury yields and USD/Asia, which has been drifting higher over the past 1.5 weeks, and serve to halt the trend." In the previous two weeks, most emerging Asian currencies fell as the yuan lost ground. Still, prevailing caution kept investors from taking aggressive bets ahead of the U.S. jobs report as markets are expecting the labour markets to continue improving. WON The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,036.0 per dollar, its strongest since April 18, as exporters bought it for month-end settlements. Offshore funds covered short positions as some traders saw its slide on Friday as excessive. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation in the currency. The South Korean currency was not far from a nearly six-year high of 1,031.4 hit on April 10. "It is difficult to add short dollar positions with conviction," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "Exporters hold a key, but few of them chased the won when it was stronger than 1,040. Importers may be more aggressive here," the traders added. BAHT The baht rose in thin liquidity as Thai shares advanced 0.4 percent, while most regional stock markets fell. Thailand's industrial output in March fell for a 12th consecutive month, down 10.41 percent from a year earlier, government data showed. That compared with February's revised 4.7 percent drop and an 8.2 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial inflows to the island's stocks and as exporters bought the currency for month-end settlements. Still, traders hesitated to add more bullish bets ahead of the Fed's policy meeting and U.S. jobs data later this week. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank, although the authorities have not been spotted buying the U.S. dollar, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.17 102.21 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2567 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.260 30.320 +0.20 Korean won 1036.80 1041.50 +0.45 Baht 32.22 32.30 +0.25 Peso 44.57 44.65 +0.17 Rupiah 11580.00 11562.00 -0.16 Rupee 60.52 60.60 +0.13 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2700 +0.00 Yuan 6.2475 6.2536 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.17 105.28 +3.04 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2632 +0.53 Taiwan dlr 30.260 29.950 -1.02 Korean won 1036.80 1055.40 +1.79 Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99 Peso 44.57 44.40 -0.39 Rupiah 11580.00 12160.00 +5.01 Rupee 60.52 61.80 +2.12 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2755 +0.17 Yuan 6.2475 6.0539 -3.10 (Additional reporting by KyungHo Lee in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)