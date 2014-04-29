* S.Korea sees 34th straight month of C/A surplus
* Some suspects S.Korea FX intervention
* Taiwan dollar rises on stock inflows; importers limit
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 29 The South Korean won hit a
fresh six-year high on Tuesday, leading gains among emerging
Asian currencies, though many investors remained cautious ahead
of major events this week including a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
The won advanced after central bank data showed
South Korea posted its 34th consecutive monthly current account
surplus in March thanks to resilient exports and low prices of
imported raw materials.
The Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows.
"China's economy is not as bad as initially feared, so the
won and the Taiwan dollar would be the best beneficiaries," said
Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in
Seoul.
"A soft yuan may be an obstacle, but improving developed
economies will help them weather it," Park added.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier, its slowest pace in 18 months, but that was
slightly higher than market expectations. April factory activity
in the world's second largest economy shrank but the pace of
decline eased.
Economic growth in South Korea during the first quarter was
higher than expectations, while Taiwan's economy in the period
is seen growing faster than the previous quarter.
Their hi-tech exports have proven more resilient to the
global slowdown than Southeast Asian countries which are heavily
dependent on exports of commodities and raw materials.
Still, traders remained wary of potential intervention by
foreign exchange authorities in South Korea and Taiwan to stem
their currencies' gains.
Investors were also awaiting the Fed's two-day policy
meeting, which starts later in the day, and April U.S. jobs data
on Friday.
WON
The won rose as much as 0.4 percent to 1,030.6 per dollar,
its strongest since August 2008, on sustained month-end demand
from local exporters.
South Korea reported a current account surplus of $6.65
billion in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from a
revised $7.54 billion surplus in February, but still
substantial.
"Another large Korean current account surplus in March
reaffirms Korea's strong economic fundamentals and supports the
recent KRW appreciation, in our view," Barclays said in a client
note, referring to the won.
Barclays revised up its one-month forecast for the won's
value to 1,040 from 1,070, its three-month forecast to 1,030
from 1,060 as well as its six- and 12-month forecasts to 1,020
from 1,050, respectively.
The bank also revised up 2014 current account balance
forecast for the second time this year to $73 billion from $65.5
billion, compared to $79.9 billion surplus last year.
Some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities of
buying dollar to stem strength in the won with caution
increasing over their intervention.
Finance ministry and the new central bank chief warned
against a sharp gains in the South Korean currency on April 10
when it rose to as firm as 1,031.4.
A couple of closes firmer than 1,032 is seen helping the won
head to a psychologically important 1,000, analysts said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained as inflows from foreign financial
inflows lifted local shares.
Exporters were not active, while importers took slides in
the U.S. dollar as chances to buy it for payments, limiting the
island's currency gains, traders said.
Last week, exporters bought much of the Taiwan dollar for
settlements, so their month-end demand was not seen strong,
traders added.
The central bank has not been spotted intervening, while
investors remained wary of its purchases of the U.S. dollar,
according to traders.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0420 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.48 102.48 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2566 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.181 30.285 +0.34
Korean won 1031.50 1035.00 +0.34
Baht 32.26 32.23 -0.09
Peso 44.45 44.49 +0.09
Rupiah 11588.00 11575.00 -0.11
Rupee 60.57 60.65 +0.12
Ringgit 3.2600 3.2650 +0.15
Yuan 6.2522 6.2530 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.48 105.28 +2.73
Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2632 +0.53
Taiwan dlr 30.181 29.950 -0.77
Korean won 1031.50 1055.40 +2.32
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.45 44.40 -0.12
Rupiah 11588.00 12160.00 +4.94
Rupee 60.57 61.80 +2.03
Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48
Yuan 6.2522 6.0539 -3.17
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and Reuters FX
analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill)