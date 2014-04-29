(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 29 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Tuesday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, though many investors stayed cautious ahead of major events this week including a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The won advanced after central bank data showed South Korea posted its 34th consecutive monthly current account surplus in March, thanks to resilient exports and low prices of imported raw materials. The currency ignored North Korea's live fire drills in two areas near a disputed sea border. Malaysia's ringgit rose as investors covered short positions after a strong government bond auction. The country sold 4.0 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) in government bonds maturing in 2019 at an average yield of 3.654 percent with bid-to-cover ratio at 2.71 times. The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows. Thailand's baht, however, fell as five- and 10-year government bond yields rose. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0817 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.61 102.48 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2566 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.236 30.285 +0.16 Korean won 1030.23 1035.00 +0.46 Baht 32.27 32.23 -0.12 Peso 44.50 44.49 -0.02 Rupiah 11562.00 11575.00 +0.11 Rupee 60.49 60.65 +0.26 Ringgit 3.2610 3.2650 +0.12 Yuan 6.2577 6.2530 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.61 105.28 +2.60 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2632 +0.56 Taiwan dlr 30.236 29.950 -0.95 Korean won 1030.23 1055.40 +2.44 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.24 Rupiah 11562.00 12160.00 +5.17 Rupee 60.49 61.80 +2.17 Ringgit 3.2610 3.2755 +0.44 Yuan 6.2577 6.0539 -3.26 ($1 = 3.2650 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)