SINGAPORE, April 29 The South Korean won hit a
near six-year high on Tuesday, leading gains among emerging
Asian currencies, though many investors stayed cautious ahead of
major events this week including a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
The won advanced after central bank data showed
South Korea posted its 34th consecutive monthly current account
surplus in March, thanks to resilient exports and low prices of
imported raw materials.
The currency ignored North Korea's live fire drills in two
areas near a disputed sea border.
Malaysia's ringgit rose as investors covered short
positions after a strong government bond auction.
The country sold 4.0 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) in
government bonds maturing in 2019 at an average yield of 3.654
percent with bid-to-cover ratio at 2.71 times.
The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows.
Thailand's baht, however, fell as five- and 10-year
government bond yields rose.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0817 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.61 102.48 -0.13
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2566 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.236 30.285 +0.16
Korean won 1030.23 1035.00 +0.46
Baht 32.27 32.23 -0.12
Peso 44.50 44.49 -0.02
Rupiah 11562.00 11575.00 +0.11
Rupee 60.49 60.65 +0.26
Ringgit 3.2610 3.2650 +0.12
Yuan 6.2577 6.2530 -0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.61 105.28 +2.60
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2632 +0.56
Taiwan dlr 30.236 29.950 -0.95
Korean won 1030.23 1055.40 +2.44
Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83
Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.24
Rupiah 11562.00 12160.00 +5.17
Rupee 60.49 61.80 +2.17
Ringgit 3.2610 3.2755 +0.44
Yuan 6.2577 6.0539 -3.26
($1 = 3.2650 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)