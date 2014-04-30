BRIEF-Nucleus Software Exports approves share buyback for up to 1.18 bln rupees
* Says board approved share buyback for up to 1.18 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oGhm5f Further company coverage:
April 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 102.64 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2556 1.2560 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.192 30.250 +0.19 Korean won 1032.10 1030.60 -0.15 Baht 32.27 32.28 +0.02 Peso 44.51 44.50 -0.02 Rupiah 11525.00 11545.00 +0.17 Rupee 60.42 60.42 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2585 -0.11 Yuan 6.2610 6.2580 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 105.28 +2.68 Sing dlr 1.2556 1.2632 +0.61 Taiwan dlr 30.192 29.950 -0.80 Korean won 1032.10 1055.40 +2.26 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 44.51 44.40 -0.26 Rupiah 11525.00 12160.00 +5.51 Rupee 60.42 61.80 +2.28 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41 Yuan 6.2610 6.0539 -3.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 24) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------