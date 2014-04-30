April 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 102.64 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2556 1.2560 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.192 30.250 +0.19 Korean won 1032.10 1030.60 -0.15 Baht 32.27 32.28 +0.02 Peso 44.51 44.50 -0.02 Rupiah 11525.00 11545.00 +0.17 Rupee 60.42 60.42 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2585 -0.11 Yuan 6.2610 6.2580 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.53 105.28 +2.68 Sing dlr 1.2556 1.2632 +0.61 Taiwan dlr 30.192 29.950 -0.80 Korean won 1032.10 1055.40 +2.26 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 44.51 44.40 -0.26 Rupiah 11525.00 12160.00 +5.51 Rupee 60.42 61.80 +2.28 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41 Yuan 6.2610 6.0539 -3.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)