May 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 102.32 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2528 1.2526 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.172 30.258 +0.29 Korean won 1031.10 1033.20 +0.20 Baht 32.35 32.36 +0.03 Peso 44.52 44.60 +0.18 Rupiah 11535.00 11558.00 +0.20 Rupee 60.31 60.31 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2655 +0.11 *Yuan 6.2593 6.2593 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 105.28 +2.89 Sing dlr 1.2528 1.2632 +0.83 Taiwan dlr 30.172 29.950 -0.74 Korean won 1031.10 1055.40 +2.36 Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.58 Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.28 Rupiah 11535.00 12160.00 +5.42 Rupee 60.31 61.80 +2.47 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41 Yuan 6.2593 6.0539 -3.28 * Financial markets in China are closed for the Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)