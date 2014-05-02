May 2 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0110 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.32 102.32 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2528 1.2526 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.172 30.258 +0.29
Korean won 1031.10 1033.20 +0.20
Baht 32.35 32.36 +0.03
Peso 44.52 44.60 +0.18
Rupiah 11535.00 11558.00 +0.20
Rupee 60.31 60.31 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2620 3.2655 +0.11
*Yuan 6.2593 6.2593 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.32 105.28 +2.89
Sing dlr 1.2528 1.2632 +0.83
Taiwan dlr 30.172 29.950 -0.74
Korean won 1031.10 1055.40 +2.36
Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.58
Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.28
Rupiah 11535.00 12160.00 +5.42
Rupee 60.31 61.80 +2.47
Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41
Yuan 6.2593 6.0539 -3.28
* Financial markets in China are closed for the Labour Day
holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)