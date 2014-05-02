* Indonesia March exports stronger than expected
* S.Korea export growth at 15-month high in April
* Taiwan dollar gains on stock inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 2 The Indonesian rupiah and the
South Korean won rose on Friday following solid economic data,
and most emerging Asian currencies were on track for weekly
gains as bets that the U.S. will issue strong job numbers lifted
regional shares.
However, investors were keeping an eye on tension and
violence in Ukraine, even though the escalating conflict there
has not yet hit emerging Asian currencies.
Pro-Russian separatists said Ukrainian forces had launched a
"large-scale operation" to retake an eastern town of the country
and one military helicopter had been shot down.
The rupiah rose on stronger exports and
manufacturing activity, while inflation slowed.
The won gained as South Korea exports grew the
most in 15 months in April, helped by firmer demand from the
United States. The Taiwan dollar
advanced on stock inflows.
Regional shares edged up amid expectations for an upbeat
U.S. payrolls report later in the day after solid Thursday data
on consumer spending and factory activity.
U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) in April likely rose 210,000,
the largest growth in five months, and the jobless rate probably
dropped in a show of strong economic momentum after a severe
winter, according to a Reuters survey.
Emerging Asian currencies may not fall much unless the
number is strong enough to rekindle expectations of an early
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, analysts and traders
said.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday announced another cut in
its asset-buying stimulus, while reiterating it will keep the
overnight target rate "for a considerable time" after the bond
purchase programme ends.
Scotiabank, in a client note, said U.S dollar/Asian currency
pairs would only show a "very strong reaction" to the employment
data if yields surge because 300,000 jobs were created in April.
"We'd be cautiously optimistic and say that the USD should
see a bit of support off of the back of the NFP vs. Asia, after
the region stabilized this week against the greenback," it said.
Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this week, which
was shortened in most countries by holidays.
The won has led regional weekly appreciation with a 1.1
percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Indian rupee has risen 0.7 percent, while the
Taiwan dollar has appreciated 0.5 percent.
Singapore's dollar has strengthened 0.4 percent and
the rupiah was up 0.3 percent.
RUPIAH
The rupiah advanced as Indonesia's exports in March
unexpectedly rose, helping the country post another trade
surplus.
Inflation in April slowed as expected, while a survey showed
manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in 11
months.
Local importers bought dollars for payments on dips,
limiting the rupiah's upside, traders said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which
Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,537 rupiah
per dollar, slightly weaker than the previous
session's 11,532.
WON
The won rose after Thursday's release of data showing South
Korea's exports grew 9.0 percent in April from a year earlier,
easily beating market expectations.
Caution grew over possible intervention by foreign exchange
authorities to stem the won's strength as it was close to a near
six-year high of 1,030.1 to the dollar.
With the won closing firmer than 1,032 to the dollar a
couple times, some analysts don't see any chart resistance until
it strengthens past the psychologically important 1,000 level.
Some investors took profits from the best performing
emerging Asian currency of the week as South Korea's financial
markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for holidays.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained in subdued trading before the U.S.
jobs data as inflows from foreign financial institutions lifted
local shares.
Investors stayed wary as the central bank is expected to
prevent the island's currency from strengthening past 30.100 per
U.S. dollar.
The authority has not been spotted intervening in the local
currency market, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0535 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.38 102.32 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2526 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.175 30.258 +0.28
Korean won 1030.30 1033.20 +0.28
Baht 32.40 32.36 -0.12
Peso 44.55 44.60 +0.11
Rupiah 11530.00 11558.00 +0.24
Rupee 60.21 60.31 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2655 3.2655 +0.00
*Yuan 6.2593 6.2593 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.38 105.28 +2.83
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2632 +0.87
Taiwan dlr 30.175 29.950 -0.75
Korean won 1030.30 1055.40 +2.44
Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42
Peso 44.55 44.40 -0.35
Rupiah 11530.00 12160.00 +5.46
Rupee 60.21 61.80 +2.64
Ringgit 3.2655 3.2755 +0.31
Yuan 6.2593 6.0539 -3.28
* Financial markets in China are closed for the Labour Day
holiday.
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)