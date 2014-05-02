(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 2 The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Friday with most regional units strengthening for the week as regional shares rose on bets the U.S. will issue strong job numbers. However, investors were keeping an eye on escalating tension and violence in Ukraine, even though the conflict there has not yet hit emerging Asian currencies. The rupiah rose on stronger exports and manufacturing activity, while inflation slowed. The won gained as much as 0.3 percent to 1,030.2 per dollar - just shy of a near six-year high of 1,030.1 on Wednesday - on exporters' demand for settlements. South Korea exports grew the most in 15 months in April, helped by firmer demand from the United States. The Taiwan dollar advanced on stock inflows. U.S. non-farm payrolls in April - to be announced later on Friday - likely rose 210,000, the largest growth in five months, and the jobless rate probably dropped in a show of strong economic momentum after a severe winter, according to a Reuters survey. Emerging Asian currencies may not fall much unless the number is strong enough to rekindle expectations of an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, analysts and traders said. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this week, which was shortened in most countries by holidays. The won led regional weekly appreciation with a 1.1 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian rupee has risen 0.7 percent, while the Taiwan dollar appreciated 0.4 percent. The rupiah was also up 0.4 percent. Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso have each strengthened 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.46 102.32 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2526 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.202 30.258 +0.19 Korean won 1029.75 1033.20 +0.34 Baht 32.36 32.36 +0.00 Peso 44.50 44.60 +0.22 Rupiah 11520.00 11558.00 +0.33 Rupee 60.18 60.31 +0.22 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2655 +0.08 *Yuan 6.2593 6.2593 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.46 105.28 +2.75 Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2632 +0.85 Taiwan dlr 30.202 29.950 -0.83 Korean won 1029.75 1055.40 +2.49 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.24 Rupiah 11520.00 12160.00 +5.56 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.69 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38 Yuan 6.2593 6.0539 -3.28 * Financial markets in China were closed for the Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)