(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, May 2 The Indonesian rupiah and the
South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Friday with most regional units strengthening for the week as
regional shares rose on bets the U.S. will issue strong job
numbers.
However, investors were keeping an eye on escalating tension
and violence in Ukraine, even though the conflict there has not
yet hit emerging Asian currencies.
The rupiah rose on stronger exports and
manufacturing activity, while inflation slowed.
The won gained as much as 0.3 percent to 1,030.2
per dollar - just shy of a near six-year high of 1,030.1 on
Wednesday - on exporters' demand for settlements.
South Korea exports grew the most in 15 months in April,
helped by firmer demand from the United States.
The Taiwan dollar advanced on stock inflows.
U.S. non-farm payrolls in April - to be announced later on
Friday - likely rose 210,000, the largest growth in five months,
and the jobless rate probably dropped in a show of strong
economic momentum after a severe winter, according to a Reuters
survey.
Emerging Asian currencies may not fall much unless the
number is strong enough to rekindle expectations of an early
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, analysts and traders
said.
Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this week, which
was shortened in most countries by holidays.
The won led regional weekly appreciation with a 1.1 percent
gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Indian rupee has risen 0.7 percent, while the
Taiwan dollar appreciated 0.4 percent. The rupiah was also up
0.4 percent.
Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso
have each strengthened 0.3 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0830 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.46 102.32 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2526 +0.00
Taiwan dlr 30.202 30.258 +0.19
Korean won 1029.75 1033.20 +0.34
Baht 32.36 32.36 +0.00
Peso 44.50 44.60 +0.22
Rupiah 11520.00 11558.00 +0.33
Rupee 60.18 60.31 +0.22
Ringgit 3.2630 3.2655 +0.08
*Yuan 6.2593 6.2593 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.46 105.28 +2.75
Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2632 +0.85
Taiwan dlr 30.202 29.950 -0.83
Korean won 1029.75 1055.40 +2.49
Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55
Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.24
Rupiah 11520.00 12160.00 +5.56
Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.69
Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38
Yuan 6.2593 6.0539 -3.28
* Financial markets in China were closed for the Labour Day
holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)