May 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 102.03 102.19 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2527 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.140 30.212 +0.24 *Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08 *Baht 32.36 32.36 +0.00 Peso 44.43 44.50 +0.16 Rupiah 11505.00 11520.00 +0.13 Rupee 60.16 60.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2615 3.2660 +0.14 Yuan 6.2517 6.2593 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 105.28 +3.18 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2632 +0.94 Taiwan dlr 30.140 29.950 -0.63 Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 44.43 44.40 -0.08 Rupiah 11505.00 12160.00 +5.69 Rupee 60.16 61.80 +2.73 Ringgit 3.2615 3.2755 +0.43 Yuan 6.2517 6.0539 -3.16 * Financial markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)