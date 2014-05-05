* Ringgit higher on offshore funds; bond yields lower
* Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial inflows
* Indonesia Q1 GDP misses forecasts on weaker exports
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 5 Emerging Asian currencies edged
up on Monday as last week's U.S. jobs data was not seen strong
enough to spur an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while
the Indonesian rupiah eased after weaker-than-expected first
quarter growth.
Trading was subdued overall with financial markets in Japan,
South Korea and Thailand closed.
Malaysia's ringgit outperformed regional peers on
demand from offshore funds and lower bond yields. The Taiwan
dollar gained on foreign financial inflows.
China's yuan advanced after the central bank's
stronger midpoint fixing.
The U.S. dollar stayed weaker even after data on Friday
showed U.S. employers in April hired workers at the fastest clip
in more than two years, keeping the Fed on track to end bond
purchases this year.
The bright outlook for the world's top economy, however, was
tempered somewhat by a sharp increase in the number of people
dropping out of the labour force.
After the U.S. jobs data, the CBOE Volatility index,
a measure of investors anxiety, fell to its lowest since Jan.
22.
"Is it strong enough to oblige the Fed to raise rates? I
don't think that is the expectation," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"The view is USD only gets a lift when rates are higher is
taking hold in the markets. Certainly, U.S. yields are not
pricing a sooner than expected rate hike here," Ji said, adding
a sluggish dollar is seen supporting emerging Asian currencies.
Last week, most emerging Asian currencies rose on
expectations that the U.S. jobs data would indicate a solid
recovery in the region's main overseas market.
Investors remained wary of China's slowing economy and
increasing tensions in Ukraine.
Earlier, a private survey showed China's manufacturing
activity in April remained weak for a fourth consecutive month,
adding to worries about fading economic momentum.
Geopolitical unrest grew as pro-Russia militants stormed a
Ukrainian police station on Sunday.
Investors and traders in Asia, however, appear to have not
paid much attention to these conflicts yet, said a senior
Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
"It is hard to put on any positions until we see the actual
impact of any conflict. If the surrounding countries... were not
impacted, Asian countries would certainly not be," the trader
added.
Last week, FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares
reported a third straight week of gains, even though
the index fell slightly on Friday.
Investors were keeping an eye on monetary policy meetings in
Asia this week, even though they may not move regional
currencies unless there is a surprise policy decision.
The central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and the
Philippines are due to hold policy meetings on Thursday, while
the Bank of Korea is scheduled to meet on Friday.
RUPIAH
The rupiah turned weaker after news of Indonesia's economy
growing much slower than expected in the first quarter as
investments and exports weakened.
The Indonesian currency started the day stronger on broad
gains in emerging Asian currencies.
Yields on one-year and 10-year government bond
rose.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial
institutions, although importers' U.S. dollar demand for
payments limited its appreciation.
The island's unit may strengthen to psychologically
important resistance at 30.000 to the greenback this week if
foreign institutions continues to buy it, traders said.
The Taiwan dollar also has a 200-day moving at 29.995. It
has closed local trades weaker than the average since Dec. 19.
Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the
central bank to stem its appreciation.
The authority, however, may allow the Taiwan dollar to gain
further if the central bank needs to spend "too much" to stop
its appreciation due to capital inflows, traders said.
The South Korean won has outperformed the Taiwan
dollar with a 2.5 percent gain on the U.S. dollar so far this
year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The island's unit has
eased 0.6 percent.
Taiwan's central bank tends to closely watch the won's move
as some companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Ltd compete with South Korean companies in overseas
markets.
RINGGIT
The ringgit edged up, tracking its strength in
non-deliverable forwards.
The 10-year government bond yield fell to 4.012
percent, its lowest since Nov. 20. The five-year yield
slid to 3.573 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0505 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
*Japan yen 101.90 102.19 +0.28
Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2527 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 30.131 30.212 +0.27
*Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08
*Baht 32.36 32.36 +0.00
Peso 44.39 44.50 +0.25
Rupiah 11530.00 11520.00 -0.09
Rupee 60.06 60.16 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2560 3.2660 +0.31
Yuan 6.2464 6.2593 +0.21
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31
Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2632 +0.99
Taiwan dlr 30.131 29.950 -0.60
Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52
Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55
Peso 44.39 44.40 +0.01
Rupiah 11530.00 12160.00 +5.46
Rupee 60.06 61.80 +2.90
Ringgit 3.2560 3.2755 +0.60
Yuan 6.2464 6.0539 -3.08
* Financial markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand are
closed for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by
Eric Meijer)