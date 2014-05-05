* Ringgit higher on offshore funds; bond yields lower * Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial inflows * Indonesia Q1 GDP misses forecasts on weaker exports (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 5 Emerging Asian currencies edged up on Monday as last week's U.S. jobs data was not seen strong enough to spur an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the Indonesian rupiah eased after weaker-than-expected first quarter growth. Trading was subdued overall with financial markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand closed. Malaysia's ringgit outperformed regional peers on demand from offshore funds and lower bond yields. The Taiwan dollar gained on foreign financial inflows. China's yuan advanced after the central bank's stronger midpoint fixing. The U.S. dollar stayed weaker even after data on Friday showed U.S. employers in April hired workers at the fastest clip in more than two years, keeping the Fed on track to end bond purchases this year. The bright outlook for the world's top economy, however, was tempered somewhat by a sharp increase in the number of people dropping out of the labour force. After the U.S. jobs data, the CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investors anxiety, fell to its lowest since Jan. 22. "Is it strong enough to oblige the Fed to raise rates? I don't think that is the expectation," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "The view is USD only gets a lift when rates are higher is taking hold in the markets. Certainly, U.S. yields are not pricing a sooner than expected rate hike here," Ji said, adding a sluggish dollar is seen supporting emerging Asian currencies. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies rose on expectations that the U.S. jobs data would indicate a solid recovery in the region's main overseas market. Investors remained wary of China's slowing economy and increasing tensions in Ukraine. Earlier, a private survey showed China's manufacturing activity in April remained weak for a fourth consecutive month, adding to worries about fading economic momentum. Geopolitical unrest grew as pro-Russia militants stormed a Ukrainian police station on Sunday. Investors and traders in Asia, however, appear to have not paid much attention to these conflicts yet, said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "It is hard to put on any positions until we see the actual impact of any conflict. If the surrounding countries... were not impacted, Asian countries would certainly not be," the trader added. Last week, FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares reported a third straight week of gains, even though the index fell slightly on Friday. Investors were keeping an eye on monetary policy meetings in Asia this week, even though they may not move regional currencies unless there is a surprise policy decision. The central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are due to hold policy meetings on Thursday, while the Bank of Korea is scheduled to meet on Friday. RUPIAH The rupiah turned weaker after news of Indonesia's economy growing much slower than expected in the first quarter as investments and exports weakened. The Indonesian currency started the day stronger on broad gains in emerging Asian currencies. Yields on one-year and 10-year government bond rose. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions, although importers' U.S. dollar demand for payments limited its appreciation. The island's unit may strengthen to psychologically important resistance at 30.000 to the greenback this week if foreign institutions continues to buy it, traders said. The Taiwan dollar also has a 200-day moving at 29.995. It has closed local trades weaker than the average since Dec. 19. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem its appreciation. The authority, however, may allow the Taiwan dollar to gain further if the central bank needs to spend "too much" to stop its appreciation due to capital inflows, traders said. The South Korean won has outperformed the Taiwan dollar with a 2.5 percent gain on the U.S. dollar so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The island's unit has eased 0.6 percent. Taiwan's central bank tends to closely watch the won's move as some companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd compete with South Korean companies in overseas markets. RINGGIT The ringgit edged up, tracking its strength in non-deliverable forwards. The 10-year government bond yield fell to 4.012 percent, its lowest since Nov. 20. The five-year yield slid to 3.573 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 101.90 102.19 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2527 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.131 30.212 +0.27 *Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08 *Baht 32.36 32.36 +0.00 Peso 44.39 44.50 +0.25 Rupiah 11530.00 11520.00 -0.09 Rupee 60.06 60.16 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2560 3.2660 +0.31 Yuan 6.2464 6.2593 +0.21 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31 Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2632 +0.99 Taiwan dlr 30.131 29.950 -0.60 Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 44.39 44.40 +0.01 Rupiah 11530.00 12160.00 +5.46 Rupee 60.06 61.80 +2.90 Ringgit 3.2560 3.2755 +0.60 Yuan 6.2464 6.0539 -3.08 * Financial markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)