SINGAPORE, May 5 The Malaysian ringgit led gains
in emerging Asian currencies on Monday as U.S. job data was not
seen as strong enough to spur an early rate hike by the Federal
Reserve, while the Indonesian rupiah underperformed on
weaker-than-expected first quarter growth.
Regional units found further support as the Chinese yuan
headed towards its biggest one-day gain in four weeks
on corporate demand.
But trading was subdued overall with financial markets in
Japan, South Korea and Thailand closed.
The ringgit rose as much as 0.5 percent to 3.2500
per dollar, its strongest since April 22, on demand from
offshore funds and on lower bond yields.
The Singapore dollar gained as a break of 1.2500 to
the U.S. dollar caused investors to cover short positions.
The Taiwan dollar firmed on foreign financial
inflows.
Indonesia's rupiah tracked gains in regional peers.
The rupiah fell earlier in the day as data showed
Indonesia's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four
years in the first quarter. A ban on mineral exports and
aggressive interest rate rises aimed at reining in a large
current-account gap sapped some of its momentum.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
*Japan yen 102.07 102.19 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2527 +0.26
Taiwan dlr 30.160 30.212 +0.17
*Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08
*Baht 32.36 32.36 +0.00
Peso 44.40 44.50 +0.23
Rupiah 11517.00 11520.00 +0.03
Rupee 60.06 60.16 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2530 3.2660 +0.40
Yuan 6.2453 6.2593 +0.22
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.07 105.28 +3.14
Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2632 +1.10
Taiwan dlr 30.160 29.950 -0.70
Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52
Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55
Peso 44.40 44.40 -0.01
Rupiah 11517.00 12160.00 +5.58
Rupee 60.06 61.80 +2.90
Ringgit 3.2530 3.2755 +0.69
Yuan 6.2453 6.0539 -3.06
* Financial markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand were
closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)