SINGAPORE, May 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0245 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0245 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.04 102.14 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2504 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.124 30.171 +0.16 Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08 Baht 32.37 32.37 +0.00 Peso 44.36 44.40 +0.09 Rupiah 11513.00 11515.00 +0.02 Rupee 60.21 60.24 +0.04 Ringgit 3.2555 3.2555 +0.00 Yuan 6.2370 6.2455 +0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.04 105.28 +3.17 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2632 +1.06 Taiwan dlr 30.124 29.950 -0.58 Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52 Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51 Peso 44.36 44.40 +0.08 Rupiah 11513.00 12160.00 +5.62 Rupee 60.21 61.80 +2.64 Ringgit 3.2555 3.2755 +0.61 Yuan 6.2370 6.0539 -2.94 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)