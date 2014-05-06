* Philippine April CPI up, reserve requirement hike seen * Taiwan dollar gains on inflows, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 6 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Tuesday as the Chinese yuan extended gains and on further signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, while trading remained subdued with some markets still closed for holidays. The Philippine peso hit a near four-week high as the country's inflation in April accelerated slightly faster than expected with analysts expecting a second reserve requirement hike at this week's central bank policy meeting. The Taiwan dollar gained on capital inflows and demand from exporters. Spot yuan hit a two-week high in the local currency market, defying the central bank's weaker fixing, as investors saw little room for further depreciation in the renminbi. Growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated in April, rising at the fastest pace in eight months, brightening the outlook for Asia's major export market. "It appears to be a fairly constructive outlook for Asian currencies in the near term," Scotiabank said in a client note. "We feel that MYR, KRW and PHP should certainly benefit, and believe that there is definite value in being long CNH at current levels considering that the market seems resistive to pushing too far past 6.25 in the topside in USD/CNH." Offshore spot yuan rose as much as 0.2 percent to 6.2320 per dollar, its strongest since April 22. Emerging Asian currencies tend to track the yuan's moves, given the region's heavy dependence on China. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar slightly gained in thin trading on inflows from foreign financial institutions and small demand from local exporters for settlements. Some traders said the Taiwan dollar may find further support if the yuan strengthens to 6.2000 to the U.S. dollar. Still, the island's currency did not find clear direction with some other financial markets closed. Importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments, while some foreign institutions took profits from the Taiwan dollar, traders said. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso advanced as much as 0.2 percent to 44.33 per dollar, its strongest since April 11, on capital inflows and remittances from overseas Filipino workers. The central bank governor said it is ready to adjust its monetary policy if it sees its inflation target at risk or financial stability issues arise from strong liquidity growth. The comments came ahead of a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, when the central bank is widely expected to keep its overnight borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent. A senior Philippine bank trader, however, said the peso was unlikely to strengthen past 44.30, adding that investors appeared to be holding some bullish positions to clear. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 102.01 102.14 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2504 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.125 30.171 +0.15 *Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08 Baht 32.37 32.37 +0.00 Peso 44.37 44.40 +0.07 Rupiah 11520.00 11515.00 -0.04 Rupee 60.19 60.21 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2570 3.2555 -0.05 Yuan 6.2330 6.2455 +0.20 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.01 105.28 +3.20 Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2632 +1.00 Taiwan dlr 30.125 29.950 -0.58 Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52 Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51 Peso 44.37 44.40 +0.06 Rupiah 11520.00 12160.00 +5.56 Rupee 60.19 61.80 +2.67 Ringgit 3.2570 3.2755 +0.57 Yuan 6.2330 6.0539 -2.87 * Financial markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Line in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)