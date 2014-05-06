(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 6 Most emerging Asian currencies slightly rose on Tuesday as further signs of recovery in the U.S. economy boded well for exports from Asia, while trading remained subdued with some markets closed for holidays. Spot yuan hit a two-week high as traders suspected China's central bank of intervening to support the currency after it touched a 18-month low against the dollar last week. The yuan's rally lifted the Singapore dollar, which is seen as a proxy for speculation on the yuan's moves. The Singapore dollar also drew support from buyers switching out of the Malaysian ringgit. The Philippine peso rose to a near four-week high as the country's inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in April. Analysts expected a second reserve requirement hike at this week's central bank policy meeting. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 101.98 102.14 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2504 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.168 30.171 +0.01 *Korean won 1029.50 1030.30 +0.08 Baht 32.34 32.37 +0.09 Peso 44.32 44.40 +0.18 Rupiah 11515.00 11515.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.12 60.21 +0.15 Ringgit 3.2555 3.2555 +0.00 Yuan 6.2288 6.2455 +0.27 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.98 105.28 +3.23 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2632 +1.12 Taiwan dlr 30.168 29.950 -0.72 Korean won 1029.50 1055.40 +2.52 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.61 Peso 44.32 44.40 +0.17 Rupiah 11515.00 12160.00 +5.60 Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.2555 3.2755 +0.61 Yuan 6.2288 6.0539 -2.81 * Financial markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)