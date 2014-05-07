US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.57 101.68 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2472 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.116 30.176 +0.20 Korean won 1026.50 1030.30 +0.37 Baht 32.37 32.37 -0.02 Peso 44.27 44.32 +0.11 Rupiah 11515.00 11515.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2450 3.2535 +0.26 Yuan 6.2239 6.2257 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.57 105.28 +3.65 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2632 +1.32 Taiwan dlr 30.116 29.950 -0.55 Korean won 1026.50 1055.40 +2.82 Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51 Peso 44.27 44.40 +0.28 Rupiah 11515.00 12160.00 +5.60 Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81 Ringgit 3.2450 3.2755 +0.94 Yuan 6.2239 6.0539 -2.73 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.