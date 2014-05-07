* No S.Korea FX intervention spotted -traders * Ringgit up on offshore funds, trade surplus * Taiwan dollar gains on foreign financial inflows * Thai court ruling could force PM from office (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 7 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Wednesday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional hearings later this week. The baht, however, dipped as Thailand's Constitutional Court is believed almost certain to rule against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on an abuse of power charge later in the day. The won rose on catch-up plays after holidays. Traders said the foreign exchange authorities have not yet been spotted intervening. Malaysia's ringgit advanced on offshore funds' demand in non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets and a wider-than-expected trade surplus in March. The Taiwan dollar gained on capital inflows. The U.S. dollar stayed around its lowest since October against a basket of six major currencies as Yellen is widely expected to maintain a dovish stance at congressional hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. "As it stands no radical departure from the script is expected by the market," OCBC Bank said in a client note. "Coupled with net portfolio inflows, we note that a wobbly dollar has continued to afford relative resilience for the Asian units," the bank added. By contrast, Asian shares fell as Ukraine's worsening chances of slipping into civil war dented risk sentiment. Regional currencies have not been hurt much yet by mounting geopolitical tension there as some traders saw its impact on Asia as limited. Some big global investors are riding out the stomach-churning drops seen in Russian assets this year, refusing to join a stampede to the exits on the belief that any retaliation against Moscow for its role in Ukraine will fade and prices will rebound. WON The won rose as much as 0.4 percent to 1,026.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008. Most of its NDFs to the greenback strengthened on Monday and Tuesday when South Korea's financial markets were closed for holidays. Trade was subdued on growing caution over possible intervention by foreign exchange authorities to stem the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Some traders took profits as Seoul shares fell on foreign investors' continuous selling. The dollar/won's 14-day relative strength index also fell to 29.4, below the 30-threshold, indicating dollar/won is oversold. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as much as 0.4 percent to 3.2400 against the dollar, its strongest since April 21. Malaysia reported a 9.6 billion ringgit ($3.0 billion) trade surplus in March, higher than a forecast of a 7.4 billion ringgit. Some offshore funds earlier bought the Malaysian currency in one-month NDFs, traders said. "I prefer to sell (dollars)," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. "As long as U.S. rates continue to stay low, dollar/Asia are more in tandem to this," the trader added, referring to overall dollar/emerging Asian currency pairs. Domestic corporates such as importers, however, bought dollars for payments on dips, limiting the ringgit's upside, traders said. The ringgit is seen having chart resistance at 3.2384, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation in April. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on inflows from foreign financial institutions but the flows were slowed by softer local shares - limiting the Taiwan dollar's gains. Caution increased over potential intervention by the central bank to cap the currency's further appreciation as it threatens to strengthen past 30.100 per U.S. dollar, a "warning zone," traders said. Authorities have has not been spotted buying the greenback yet, the traders added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 101.68 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2472 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.127 30.176 +0.16 Korean won 1026.50 1030.30 +0.37 Baht 32.38 32.37 -0.03 Peso 44.30 44.32 +0.05 Rupiah 11550.00 11515.00 -0.30 Rupee 60.09 60.11 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2465 3.2535 +0.22 Yuan 6.2245 6.2257 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 105.28 +3.63 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2632 +1.20 Taiwan dlr 30.127 29.950 -0.59 Korean won 1026.50 1055.40 +2.82 Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.50 Peso 44.30 44.40 +0.21 Rupiah 11550.00 12160.00 +5.28 Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.85 Ringgit 3.2465 3.2755 +0.89 Yuan 6.2245 6.0539 -2.74 ($1 = 3.2535 ringgits) (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)