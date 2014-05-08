* Short yuan positions smallest since late February
* Bullish Singapore dollar bets largest since Sept 2012
* Long won, Taiwan dollar positions highest since Jan 2013
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 8 Sentiment toward emerging Asian
currencies improved in the last two weeks as the Chinese yuan
stabilised and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep
interest rates low for some time, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
Bearish bets on the yuan fell to the lowest since
late February, when sentiment on the currency started to sour,
according to the survey of 13 analysts conducted on Wednesday
and Thursday.
The renminbi has gained strongly this week, showing signs of
reversing a four-month slide.
Traders questioned whether the recent gains were a signal
that the central bank had switched its stance to gently
supporting the currency after aggressively driving it lower this
year to deter speculators from thinking it was a one-way
appreciation bet.
The poll also showed long positions in the Singapore dollar
hit the highest level since September 2012. The
city-state's currency is often used as a proxy to bet the yuan's
moves.
Bullish bets on the South Korean won and the
Taiwan dollar reached their highest levels since
January 2013.
The South Korean currency hit a near six-year high this week
as foreign investors snapped up the country's financial assets,
especially bonds, and on demand from exporters for settlements.
Caution increased over possible intervention by South
Korea's foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's
appreciation. However, the authorities have not been
aggressively intervening, local traders said.
The Taiwan dollar also gained on inflows of foreign
financial institutions.
Sentiment on the ringgit was the most optimistic
since May last year as the Malaysian currency rose on the yuan's
rebound.
Long positions in the Philippine peso touched a
six-month high on stock inflows and as the central bank is
expected to raise reserve requirements later on Thursday.
Bullish bets on the Indian rupee also increased on
equity inflows, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the
conclusion of general elections next week.
In the previous survey, sentiment on emerging Asian
currencies had deteriorated on sustained weakness in the yuan.
Meanwhile, short positions in the Thai baht rose
slightly on increasing political unrest.
On Wednesday, a Thai court ordered Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra to step down after finding her guilty of abuse of
power, prolonging a political crisis that has led to violent
protests and brought the economy close to recession.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso PHP=PDSP, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
8-May 0.31 -1.50 -0.74 -0.40 -0.60 -0.90 -0.65 -0.46 0.17
24-Apr 0.73 -0.88 0.08 -0.33 -0.02 -0.32 -0.17 0.07 0.13
10-Apr 0.69 -1.12 -0.68 -1.00 -0.34 -1.14 -0.64 0.07 0.10
27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35
13-Mar 0.41 -0.01 0.23 -1.28 0.35 -1.22 -0.43 -0.18 0.07
27-Feb 0.00 -0.09 -0.07 -0.87 0.52 -0.40 -0.31 0.14 0.59
13-Feb -0.90 -0.66 -0.38 0.02 0.48 -0.20 0.28 0.16 0.35
30-Jan -1.15 -0.01 0.14 0.85 0.46 0.22 0.48 0.53 0.93
16-Jan -1.58 -0.57 0.51 0.88 0.36 -0.46 0.53 0.66 0.90
3-Jan -1.73 -1.09 0.47 1.34 -0.03 -0.37 0.53 0.48 1.38
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE;
Editing by Kim Coghill)