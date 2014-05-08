* Yuan, won, ringgit turn up; Sing dollar, peso pare losses * Baht at 1-month low, consumer confidence down for 13th month * Rupiah down on NDFs, higher bond yields (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 8 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as upbeat China trade data pointed to some stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy, while the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah fell. Regional currencies started the day weaker on the dollar's rebound overnight, but most of them reversed course after data showed China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in April, beating market forecasts. The Chinese yuan also turned firmer, providing further support to Asian peers. "There is more room to see more inflows as China's economy is not as bad as feared," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Regardless of China, interests in emerging markets, especially in Southeast Asian countries with higher yields, grew as global liquidity is still abundant," said Park, adding India assets are seen benefiting more. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen reiterated the U.S. central bank needs to continue supporting the economy. The European Central Bank is seen likely to keep monetary policy loose or possibly ease further in the coming months. In Asia, the central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are set to hold policy meetings later on Thursday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may increase reserve requirements as strong liquidity growth persists, while Bank Indonesia and Bank Negara Malaysia are expected to keep interest rates steady, according to Reuters polls. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso has priced in expectations of a second increase in reserve requirements, currency traders said. The potential hike is unlikely to lift the peso further as the currency faces chart resistance at 44.137 per dollar, a 200-day moving average, traders said. The Philippine currency has been weaker than the average since May last year. "Right now, the market is already very short dollars. So there may be profit-taking once the news comes out," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. BAHT The baht eased as much as 0.3 percent to 32.44 per dollar, its weakest since April 8. Thailand's consumer confidence in April fell for a 13th consecutive month, a university survey showed. Bangkok shares underperformed regional shares with a 1.1 percent slide. Foreign investors sold a net 2.0 billion baht ($61.8 million) in stocks on Wednesday, their largest daily selling since March 14, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Wednesday, a Thai court ordered Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to step down after finding her guilty of abuse of power, prolonging a political crisis that has led to violent protests and brought the economy close to recession. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 0.5 percent to 11,630 per dollar, its weakest since April 23, tracking its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards. It came under further pressure from higher bond yields and market talk of dividend-linked dollar demand. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,624 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,527. The Indonesian currency eased on Wednesday due to bond outflows, traders said. WON The won turned higher on better-than-expected Chinese trade data and demand from local exporters for settlements. The South Korean currency started the day weaker as caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation in the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Foreign investors continued to unload Seoul shares, putting pressure on the won. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 101.90 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2490 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.101 30.165 +0.21 Korean won 1022.00 1022.50 +0.05 Baht 32.44 32.36 -0.25 Peso 44.23 44.22 -0.01 Rupiah 11615.00 11570.00 -0.39 Rupee 60.03 60.14 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2505 +0.11 Yuan 6.2305 6.2343 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2632 +1.10 Taiwan dlr 30.101 29.950 -0.50 Korean won 1022.00 1055.40 +3.27 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29 Peso 44.23 44.40 +0.38 Rupiah 11615.00 12160.00 +4.69 Rupee 60.03 61.80 +2.95 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2755 +0.88 Yuan 6.2305 6.0539 -2.83 ($1 = 32.39 baht) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)