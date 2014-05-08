* Yuan, won, ringgit turn up; Sing dollar, peso pare losses
* Baht at 1-month low, consumer confidence down for 13th
month
* Rupiah down on NDFs, higher bond yields
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 8 Most emerging Asian currencies
edged up on Thursday as upbeat China trade data pointed to some
stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy, while the
Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah fell.
Regional currencies started the day weaker on the dollar's
rebound overnight, but most of them reversed course after data
showed China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in
April, beating market forecasts.
The Chinese yuan also turned firmer, providing
further support to Asian peers.
"There is more room to see more inflows as China's economy
is not as bad as feared," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond
analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Regardless of China, interests in emerging markets,
especially in Southeast Asian countries with higher yields, grew
as global liquidity is still abundant," said Park, adding India
assets are seen benefiting more.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen reiterated
the U.S. central bank needs to continue supporting the
economy.
The European Central Bank is seen likely to keep monetary
policy loose or possibly ease further in the coming months.
In Asia, the central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and the
Philippines are set to hold policy meetings later on Thursday.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may increase reserve
requirements as strong liquidity growth persists, while Bank
Indonesia and Bank Negara Malaysia are expected to keep interest
rates steady, according to Reuters polls.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso has priced in expectations of a second
increase in reserve requirements, currency traders said.
The potential hike is unlikely to lift the peso further as
the currency faces chart resistance at 44.137 per dollar, a
200-day moving average, traders said.
The Philippine currency has been weaker than the average
since May last year.
"Right now, the market is already very short dollars. So
there may be profit-taking once the news comes out," said a
Philippine bank trader in Manila.
BAHT
The baht eased as much as 0.3 percent to 32.44 per
dollar, its weakest since April 8.
Thailand's consumer confidence in April fell for a 13th
consecutive month, a university survey showed.
Bangkok shares underperformed regional shares with a
1.1 percent slide.
Foreign investors sold a net 2.0 billion baht ($61.8
million) in stocks on Wednesday, their largest daily selling
since March 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Wednesday, a Thai court ordered Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra to step down after finding her guilty of abuse of
power, prolonging a political crisis that has led to violent
protests and brought the economy close to recession.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell as much as 0.5 percent to 11,630
per dollar, its weakest since April 23, tracking its overall
weakness in non-deliverable forwards.
It came under further pressure from higher bond yields
and market talk of dividend-linked dollar demand.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which
Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,624 rupiah
per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,527.
The Indonesian currency eased on Wednesday due to bond
outflows, traders said.
WON
The won turned higher on better-than-expected
Chinese trade data and demand from local exporters for
settlements.
The South Korean currency started the day weaker as caution
increased over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities to stem further appreciation in the second-best
performing emerging Asian currency so far this year.
Foreign investors continued to unload Seoul shares,
putting pressure on the won.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.84 101.90 +0.06
Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2490 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.101 30.165 +0.21
Korean won 1022.00 1022.50 +0.05
Baht 32.44 32.36 -0.25
Peso 44.23 44.22 -0.01
Rupiah 11615.00 11570.00 -0.39
Rupee 60.03 60.14 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2470 3.2505 +0.11
Yuan 6.2305 6.2343 +0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37
Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2632 +1.10
Taiwan dlr 30.101 29.950 -0.50
Korean won 1022.00 1055.40 +3.27
Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29
Peso 44.23 44.40 +0.38
Rupiah 11615.00 12160.00 +4.69
Rupee 60.03 61.80 +2.95
Ringgit 3.2470 3.2755 +0.88
Yuan 6.2305 6.0539 -2.83
($1 = 32.39 baht)
