By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 8 The peso hit a near six-month
high in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market on Thursday
after the Philippine central bank raised its inflation
forecasts, while most emerging Asian currencies edged up on
positive China trade data.
The peso's one-month NDFs gained as much as
0.4 percent to 44.00 to the dollar, their strongest since Dec.
17.
Earlier, the central bank raised its inflation estimates for
this year and next, even though the outlook for inflation
remains manageable with money supply growth seen decelerating by
the middle of the year.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also increased banks' reserve
requirements by 1 percentage point to dent strong liquidity
growth, while leaving its overnight borrowing rate, as expected.
"The statement continue to err on the hawkish side, which is
not unexpected actually," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian
rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"We expect the BSP to hike its key policy rate by 25 bps as
soon as in their June meeting," Cheung said.
The yield differential could continue to support the peso
and spot peso could strengthen to 44.00 by the end of
the second quarter, she added.
Spot peso closed local trading up 0.1 percent to 44.19
before the central bank's decision.
That came as most emerging Asian currencies rose as upbeat
China trade data pointed to some stabilisation in the world's
second-largest economy.
The Chinese yuan turned firmer, providing further
support to regional currencies.
Sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies improved in the
last two weeks as the Chinese yuan stabilised and as the U.S.
Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates low for some
time, a Reuters poll showed.
The Thai baht, however, fell to its weakest in
almost five weeks as local stocks lost ground due to
concerns that ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra may face
charges over a rice subsidy scheme.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.81 101.90 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2490 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.156 30.165 +0.03
Korean won 1022.50 1022.50 +0.00
Baht 32.48 32.36 -0.37
Peso 44.19 44.22 +0.07
Rupiah 11590.00 11570.00 -0.17
Rupee 59.99 60.14 +0.25
Ringgit 3.2455 3.2505 +0.15
Yuan 6.2296 6.2343 +0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.81 105.28 +3.40
Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2632 +1.15
Taiwan dlr 30.156 29.950 -0.68
Korean won 1022.50 1055.40 +3.22
Baht 32.48 32.86 +1.17
Peso 44.19 44.40 +0.46
Rupiah 11590.00 12160.00 +4.92
Rupee 59.99 61.80 +3.03
Ringgit 3.2455 3.2755 +0.92
Yuan 6.2296 6.0539 -2.82
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)