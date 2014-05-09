May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.65 101.66 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2473 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.095 30.167 +0.24 Korean won 1022.70 1022.60 -0.01 Baht 32.53 32.46 -0.22 Peso 43.88 44.19 +0.71 Rupiah 11555.00 11555.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.07 60.07 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2375 +0.29 Yuan 6.2298 6.2280 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.65 105.28 +3.57 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2632 +1.19 Taiwan dlr 30.095 29.950 -0.48 Korean won 1022.70 1055.40 +3.20 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 43.88 44.40 +1.17 Rupiah 11555.00 12160.00 +5.24 Rupee 60.07 61.80 +2.89 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2755 +1.47 Yuan 6.2298 6.0539 -2.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Gallagher)