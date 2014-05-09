* Peso, ringgit may outperform on hawkish c.banks - analysts * Won turns weaker after finance ministry warnings * Baht falls on political unrest; foreigners sell bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 9 The peso and ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Friday on expectations of tighter monetary policy in the Philippines and Malaysia, while most regional units were set to see weekly appreciation. The peso hit a six-month high a day after the central bank raised lenders' reserve requirements for the second straight meeting, as expected, and raised inflation forecasts for 2014 and 2015. The Philippine currency got a further boost as Standard & Poor's raised the country's credit rating to two notches above investment grade, the first debt watcher to do so, saying reforms are likely to continue beyond the administration of President Benigno Aquino. The Malaysian ringgit followed the peso's path as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Thursday signalled the central bank may need to tighten monetary policy soon to counter a "continued build-up of financial imbalances." "The peso and the ringgit may outperform other Asian currencies as BSP and BNM are the only Southeast Asian central banks which will tighten policies for now," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank, referring to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. South Korea's central bank was also expected to raise interest rates as early as the third quarter, but the won was unlikely to extend gains much on growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, analysts and traders said. Earlier, the finance ministry said it would take decisive measures against speculative moves, forcing the won to turn weaker for the day. Hawkish stances by some Asian central banks contrasted with the monetary authorities of developed markets. On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the euro's strength was "a serious concern" and the ECB might act to stem falling inflation at its June meeting, signalling possible easing. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen has reiterated the U.S. central bank would maintain low interest rates for the time being. As the relatively dovish stances are likely to boost global liquidity and capital inflows to emerging Asia, most regional currencies were poised to report weekly gains. A rebound in the Chinese yuan also helped its regional peers. The peso has leapt 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly gain since September last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The ringgit has appreciated 1.2 percent, while the won has gained 0.7 percent. The yuan was up 0.5 percent after a third consecutive weekly loss. The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar have each risen 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, the Thai baht failed to ride on regional appreciation with a 0.6 percent weekly loss due to increasing political unrest. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as much as 1.0 percent to 43.74 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 4, tracking its strength in non-deliverable forwards. Manila stocks rose 1.2 percent, far outperforming regional peers, with continuous foreign demand. The Philippines' exports also rose 11.2 percent in March from a year earlier, data showed earlier. The peso is likely to outpace its regional peers over the course of the second half on external balances and the central bank's hawkish stance, HSBC said. "The fact the BSP is now walking the walk and not just talking the talk with regards to more hawkish policy does suggest that tighter policy is on the way and this could be more supportive for the PHP further out," it said in a client note. Still, the peso pared some of its earlier gains on dollar demand from local corporates, traders said. "There is no onshore-offshore arbitrage flows making its way here," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, adding the peso is likely to stay stronger than 44.00 per dollar only for a short period. RINGGIT The ringgit gained 0.5 percent to 3.2200 per dollar, its strongest since April 10. Investors, including some offshore hedge funds, booked profits from the Malaysian currency before the weekend and on higher government bond yields. "I saw more USD buyers today at 3.2250, probably to take profits. Because of prospects of an interest rate rise, there should be no buyers of bonds," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The trader, however, said the ringgit may strengthen to the previous high of 3.2155. BAHT The baht fell 0.3 percent to 32.56 to the dollar, its weakest since March 27. Thousands of royalist protesters fanned out across Bangkok to try to bring down a caretaker government after a court threw Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra out of office and an anti-graft agency indicted her for negligence. Foreign investors sold bonds, even though the government bond yields fell on strong demand from local investors. Still, Bangkok shares slightly rose after foreigners turned to net buyers on Thursday, limiting the baht's losses. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 101.66 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2473 1.2473 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.085 30.167 +0.27 Korean won 1023.30 1022.60 -0.07 Baht 32.56 32.46 -0.31 Peso 43.74 44.19 +1.03 Rupiah 11531.00 11555.00 +0.21 Rupee 60.06 60.07 +0.01 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2375 +0.36 Yuan 6.2286 6.2280 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 105.28 +3.54 Sing dlr 1.2473 1.2632 +1.27 Taiwan dlr 30.085 29.950 -0.45 Korean won 1023.30 1055.40 +3.14 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 43.74 44.40 +1.50 Rupiah 11531.00 12160.00 +5.45 Rupee 60.06 61.80 +2.90 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2755 +1.53 Yuan 6.2286 6.0539 -2.80 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)