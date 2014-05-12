* Philippine peso down after best week in 2 years * Ringgit falls on pre-holiday profit-booking * Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand markets to close on Tue (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 12 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday, with some investors taking profits as the dollar broadly gained and tensions in Ukraine prompted caution. The Chinese yuan fell, putting pressure on regional peers, after a weaker midpoint fixing by the central bank. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit led losses among Asian currencies as investors took profits from the last week's outperformers. Thailand's baht edged weaker on lingering political tensions and higher government bond yields. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies, with the euro weak on expectations that the European Central Bank may ease its monetary policy as early as June. Investors stayed wary as anti-Kiev rebels declared victory in an unofficial referendum on self-rule in eastern Ukraine. "A strong dollar may cause more profit-taking from Asian currencies, especially until the ECB's next meeting," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, I doubt Asian FX will see sharp corrections. Once the ECB takes an action, sentiment on risky assets will improve again," Park added. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies rose as easier monetary policies of major central banks including the ECB were seen boosting liquidity and fund flows into Asia. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as investors took profits after the Philippine currency last week jumped nearly 2 percent, its largest weekly gain in nearly two years. On Friday, foreign investors became net sellers of Philippine shares. On Monday, the stock index was down 0.5 percent. Five- and ten-year government bond yields rose on Monday. On May 8, the central bank raised lenders' reserve requirements and Standard & Poor's upgraded the Philippines' credit rating to two notches above investment grade. RINGGIT The ringgit eased as investors covered short positions in the dollar ahead of the closure of financial markets in Malaysia on Tuesday. Markets in Singapore and Thailand will also be shut for a holiday. The five-year government bond yield rose to as high as 3.705 percent, its highest since March 14. Traders expected the ringgit to soon appreciate, especially as the central bank last week hinted monetary policy will be tightened. "We will probably test 3.24-3.25 today," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the ringgit's value against the dollar. The ringgit will strengthen again from Wednesday, he predicted. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0531 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.98 101.88 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2497 1.2489 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.145 30.175 +0.10 Korean won 1024.60 1024.40 -0.02 Baht 32.59 32.59 +0.00 Peso 43.76 43.65 -0.25 Rupiah 11515.00 11527.00 +0.10 Rupee 59.68 60.02 +0.57 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2290 -0.12 Yuan 6.2333 6.2280 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.98 105.28 +3.23 Sing dlr 1.2497 1.2632 +1.08 Taiwan dlr 30.145 29.950 -0.65 Korean won 1024.60 1055.40 +3.01 Baht 32.59 32.86 +0.83 Peso 43.76 44.40 +1.45 Rupiah 11515.00 12160.00 +5.60 Rupee 59.68 61.80 +3.55 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2755 +1.31 Yuan 6.2333 6.0539 -2.88 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)