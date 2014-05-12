(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 12 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday with some investors taking profits from their gains last week, while the Indian rupee hit a near 10-month high on bets of a strong win for the main opposition party in parliamentary elections. The Chinese yuan fell, putting pressure on regional peers, after the central bank fixed the daily midpoint at its lowest level in eight months. Thailand's baht fell as local shares touched six-week lows amid risk of political violence. Investors booked profits from the peso as the Philippine currency last week reported the largest weekly gain in nearly two years. The ringgit slid as investors covered short positions in the dollar ahead of the closure of financial markets in Malaysia on Tuesday. Markets in Singapore and Thailand will also be shut for a holiday. The rupee, however, rose as much as 0.9 percent to 59.51 per dollar, its strongest since July 29, 2013, as local stocks jumped almost 2 percent. Investors bet on a strong victory for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, seen as more reform-minded and business friendly. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 101.88 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2499 1.2489 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.175 30.175 +0.00 Korean won 1024.40 1024.40 +0.00 Baht 32.64 32.59 -0.15 Peso 43.71 43.65 -0.14 Rupiah 11520.00 11527.00 +0.06 Rupee 59.74 60.02 +0.48 Ringgit 3.2340 3.2290 -0.15 Yuan 6.2350 6.2280 -0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31 Sing dlr 1.2499 1.2632 +1.06 Taiwan dlr 30.175 29.950 -0.75 Korean won 1024.40 1055.40 +3.03 Baht 32.64 32.86 +0.67 Peso 43.71 44.40 +1.57 Rupiah 11520.00 12160.00 +5.56 Rupee 59.74 61.80 +3.46 Ringgit 3.2340 3.2755 +1.28 Yuan 6.2350 6.0539 -2.90 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)