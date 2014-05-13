* India's Modi of BJP to be next leader - exit polls
* Won threatens 10.00-9.95 vs yen resistance; intervention
suspected
* Philippine peso lower as specs book profits
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 13 The Indian rupee led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as exit polls
suggested pro-reform and business-friendly opposition parties
had won elections.
The South Korean won rose on exporters' demand
for settlements, while the Philippine peso eased on
profit-taking. Trading was subdued as some financial markets in
Asia, such as Singapore, were closed for holidays.
The rupee rose as much as 0.8 percent to 59.59 per
dollar as Indian stocks hit a record high.
The partially convertible currency later pared some of its
gains on caution that authorities may intervene to curb strength
in the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far
this year.
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is set to become India's
next prime minister, four major exit polls showed on Monday,
with his opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and
its allies forecast to sweep to a parliamentary majority in the
world's biggest-ever election.
"We expect the rupee to rally decisively past 60 on results
of exit polls from Indian elections, which showed a win by the
opposition BJP by a wider than anticipated margin," Credit
Agricole CIB said in a client note.
"While official results are not due until Friday and - if
history is any guide - the actual BJP take could be lower, it is
now highly likely that Modi will be the new Prime Minister. In
the short run, this should stole positive sentiment for INR
assets," it added referring to the rupee.
The rupee has risen 3.4 percent against the dollar so far
this year as foreign investors have chased battered Indian
financial assets on hopes of a BJP victory in the elections.
Last year, the Indian currency lost 11 percent as the
country, along with Indonesia, were seen more vulnerable to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's reduction in monetary stimulus, due to
its current account deficit.
WON
The won rose on bids from exporters such as shipbuilders and
as foreigners' demand lifted Seoul shares.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers in the main local
stock market after dumping a total of 1.2 trillion won ($1.2
billion) in the previous eight consecutive sessions, according
to the Korea Exchange.
South Korea's foreign exchange authorities, however, were
suspected of intervening to stem the won's gains, traders said.
That came as the won rose as much as 0.3 percent
to 9.9941 to the yen, trying to breach a resistance area between
9.9500-10.0000.
"Today's dollar offers were not seen from speculators, while
intervention dollar bids looked pretty solid," said a foreign
bank trader in Seoul.
"I don't think the authorities may give up easily. It is the
key if they lift the dollar high enough to spur short-covering,"
the trader said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso eased as interbank speculators continued to take
profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency of the
last week.
Most of the Philippine currency's non-deliverable forwards
fell, putting pressure on spot.
A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may
ease further, adding investors may cover bearish bets on the
dollar to the peso.
The 14-day dollar/peso relative strength index stood around
the 30 threshold, indicating the pair is near an oversold
territory.
"The market is still short (dollar)," said the trader.
The peso may move between 43.50 per dollar and 44.20 for the
rest of the week, he added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.28 102.11 -0.17
*Sing dlr 1.2521 1.2507 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.173 30.192 +0.06
Korean won 1022.90 1024.40 +0.15
*Baht 32.60 32.61 +0.03
Peso 43.79 43.71 -0.18
Rupiah 11530.00 11516.00 -0.12
Rupee 59.78 60.05 +0.45
*Ringgit 3.2370 3.2385 +0.05
Yuan 6.2392 6.2365 -0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93
Sing dlr 1.2521 1.2632 +0.89
Taiwan dlr 30.173 29.950 -0.74
Korean won 1022.90 1055.40 +3.18
Baht 32.60 32.86 +0.80
Peso 43.79 44.40 +1.38
Rupiah 11530.00 12160.00 +5.46
Rupee 59.78 61.80 +3.38
Ringgit 3.2370 3.2755 +1.19
Yuan 6.2392 6.0539 -2.97
($1 = 1024.35 won)
* Financial markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are
closed for holidays.
(Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Kim
Coghill)