* Foreign, local banks add rupiah holdings * Jakarta shares hit 11-month high * Ringgit rises on foreign banks, strong bond sale * Philippine peso at 6-month high on offshore funds * Won weaker as "strong" intervention spotted -traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 14 The Indonesian rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday after the presidential candidacy of Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gained support from a major political party. On Tuesday, frontrunner Jokowi secured the support of Golkar, the political vehicle of longtime president Suharto, for the presidential vote on July 19. Golkar won 15 percent of the parliamentary vote in April, while Jokowi's party got 19 percent. The rupiah rose 0.6 percent to 11,465. If that holds up for the day, Wednesday will see the currency's largest daily percentage gain since March 28, according to Thomson Reuters data. Foreign and local banks bought the Indonesian currency as its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) also rose. Local stocks hit an 11-month high. The proposed alliance is expected not only to increase chances of Jokowi's victory but also to mean Indonesia's new president will be decided in July rather than wait for a second round of voting in September, analysts and traders said. "If the campaign for the presidency can finish with just one round, it will be good for the rupiah," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, adding the rupiah may strengthen to 11,000 eventually. "There would be more time to get the government up and running to get address necessary issues like fuel subsidies," the trader said. Jokowi has said he wants to slowly reduce fuel subsidies over the subsidies over the next few years. Economists said that is the best option to ease pressure on Indonesia's budget while keeping inflation in check. In April, investors took profits from the rupiah as his Indonesia Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) came first but failed to win enough seats to nominate a president by itself, forcing it to join with other parties. The rupiah has been the best performing Asian currency with a 6.1 percent gain against the dollar this year. Foreign investors have bought a combined net 35 trillion rupiah ($3 billion) in Jakarta shares so far this year, exchange data showed. In 2013, they dumped some 21 trillion rupiah worth of stocks. Through May 9, Foreigners had increased their holdings of Indonesian government bonds holding by 55.6 trillion rupiah this year, according to the government data. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit rose on demand from foreign banks and a strong government bond sale. Malaysian government has sold 2.0 billion ringgit ($617.6 million) in government bonds maturing in 2033 at an average yield of 4.639 percent with the bid-to-cover ratio of 2.88 times, the central bank said. "It is better to stay short dollar. If it breaks 3.22, it will test below 3.2," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the dollar/ringgit rate. Still, the trader said he is unlikely to add fresh long positions in the ringgit around the current level of 3.2230 as it is not from this year's high of 3.2155. The ringgit found further support from demand against the Singapore dollar. The Malaysian currency rose as much as 0.4 percent to 2.5743 to the city-state's unit, its strongest since March 20. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 43.57 against the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20, on demand from offshore funds. The currency's NDFs advanced, while five- and 10- year government bond yields fell. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem the currency's strengthening, but investors remained cautious, traders said, as the authority said it is ready to guard against excessive fund inflows. A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may strengthen to 43.50, but he would wait for weaker levels to add more bullish bets on the peso. WON The South Korean won fell as the foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening, traders said. In the local market, the won started slightly weaker, but turned firmer on demand from exporters and as foreign investors bought Seoul shares. The currency, however, reversed the direction to hit 1,030.0 per dollar, its weakest since May 2. "Strong intervention boosted caution over the authorities," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.13 102.26 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2520 +0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.182 30.212 +0.10 Korean won 1026.30 1022.10 -0.41 Baht 32.45 32.61 +0.49 Peso 43.61 43.82 +0.47 Rupiah 11465.00 11535.00 +0.61 Rupee 59.68 59.66 -0.03 Ringgit 3.2230 3.2385 +0.48 Yuan 6.2275 6.2291 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.13 105.28 +3.08 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2632 +1.14 Taiwan dlr 30.182 29.950 -0.77 Korean won 1026.30 1055.40 +2.84 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.61 44.40 +1.80 Rupiah 11465.00 12160.00 +6.06 Rupee 59.68 61.80 +3.55 Ringgit 3.2230 3.2755 +1.63 Yuan 6.2275 6.0539 -2.79 ($1 = 11536.5 rupiah) ($1 = 3.2385 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)