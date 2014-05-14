(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, May 14 The Indonesian rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday after the presidential candidacy of Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gained support from a major political party. The South Korean won, however, skidded 0.6 percent, its largest daily loss in nearly three months. Traders suspected "strong" intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's appreciation. The rupiah rose 0.8 percent to 11,445 per dollar, its strongest since April 22. If those gains hold up for the day, Wednesday will mark the currency's largest daily percentage gain since March 28, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Tuesday, frontrunner Jokowi secured the support of Golkar, the political vehicle of longtime president Suharto, for the presidential vote on July 19. Golkar won 15 percent of the parliamentary vote in April, while Jokowi's party got 19 percent. Foreign and local banks bought the Indonesian currency as its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) also rose. Local stocks hit an 11-month high. The Philippine peso followed the rupiah, touching a near six-month high, on demand from offshore hedge funds and lower government bond yields. Thailand's baht advanced as hopes of a solution to political unrest caused investors to cut bearish bets on the currency. Bangkok shares jumped more than 1 percent after the Senate met on Tuesday, with both sides putting pressure on the only legislative assembly still functioning in the country. The Malaysian ringgit rose on demand from foreign banks and a strong government bond sale. The ringgit found further support from demand against the Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.10 102.26 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2520 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 30.202 30.212 +0.03 Korean won 1027.60 1022.10 -0.54 Baht 32.42 32.61 +0.59 Peso 43.55 43.82 +0.61 Rupiah 11445.00 11535.00 +0.79 Rupee 59.68 59.66 -0.03 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2385 +0.57 Yuan 6.2330 6.2291 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.10 105.28 +3.11 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2632 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 30.202 29.950 -0.83 Korean won 1027.60 1055.40 +2.71 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 43.55 44.40 +1.94 Rupiah 11445.00 12160.00 +6.25 Rupee 59.68 61.80 +3.55 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2755 +1.72 Yuan 6.2330 6.0539 -2.87 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)